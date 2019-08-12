Sony YAY! celebrates World Cat Day with their funny feline duo Honey Bunny!

“I have studied many philosophers and many cats. The wisdom of cats is infinitely superior.” As rightly put by Hippolyte Taine, cats truly hold a very special place in every family. No wonder every year the world fondly celebrates World Cat Day on 8th August. This year Sony YAY! too celebrated their own goofy cats – Honey and Bunny. The feline duo are immensely loved by their young fans for their wacky and comic antics.The combination of Honey’s goofiness and Bunny’s over smartness from the popular show ‘Honey-Bunny ka Jholmaal’ leaves everyone in splits. Through their adventures, their camaraderie and their trippy dance moves, the adorable cat duo brightens the day for everyone.

The love and fan following that Honey and Bunny enjoy is also due to the way they connect with the kids whether it is through their unconditional friendship or how they help each other get through tricky situations. Given how Honey and Bunny make the kid’s TV viewing experience special for them, Sony YAY! decided to make them feel special on a day dedicated towards cats. The channel celebrated Honey & Bunny and called upon all feline lovers to celebrate their cats together with them. Making it an all-cat affair, Sony YAY! hosted Honey-Bunny and all the cat lovers at Cafe Pefe, a feline-theme restaurant in Mumbai. It was a fun themed party hosted by RJ Karan from Radio City 91.1 FM with a specially crafted Honey Bunny-themed menu, Jholmaal themed games and the title track of Honey-Bunny ka Jholmaal on loop for kids to have unlimited fun.

With lots of pictures, selfies, dance and masti, the day truly belonged to Honey-Bunny!