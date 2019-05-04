Suncity school represents India at International Gökcan College Children’s Folk Dance Festival

Suncity School, sec-54 represented India in the 10th International Children’s Folk Dance Festival, organized by CIOFF, in association with UNESCO, in Istanbul. Various countries participated in the Dance festival including Northern Cyprus, Russia, Estonia, Turkey, Macedonia, Mexico, India and Pakistan. They showcased their respective country’s music and folk dances.

They participated in the Sovereign Day celebrations, a day dedicated to the children by the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mr. Kemal Ataturk. Suncity team was lauded by the Head Mayor of 39 districts, Mr. Ekrem Imamoglu, Governor- Mr. Mehmet Okur and the city Mayor- Mr. Calik and other dignitaries who graced the occasion.

The team consisted of 14 students who performed different dance forms like Bihu, Ghoomar, Dandiya, Santhal, Garba, Bhoomi Pranam, Pushpanjali Aran, Tarana etc. Audience was mesmerized by the various dance performances by different countries. They performed in different city schools like Buyuksehir, Nese Sever, Meselek Ve Teknik etc.

The school Principal, Ms. Rupa Chakravarty, who is committed to promote culture and performing arts, was present at the opening ceremony at Miniaturk. While giving away the medals and certificates, the Secretary of CIOFF Mr. Kagan Tiftik praised the mesmerizing performances of the Suncity team.