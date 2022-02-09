Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar is not a stranger to words, especially when it comes to opinions on serious cricketing mistakes and one Indian player was no exception. Earlier Sunil Gavaskar also gave himself the opportunity to criticize great players like Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and even Virat Kohli. The former Gavaskar captain points out egregious mistakes in a heartbeat, especially if the batter breaks the basic rules of cricket, be it runs between the wickets, lack of first hour by the bowler or risky strikes.

As for rash strikes, the leader among them is Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, 24 year old. During India’s tour of South Africa, Pant was knocked out of the game because he made rash and risky strikes. Such strokes were made during the second Test in Johannesburg and the third ODI in Cape Town.

In spite of this, Rishabh Pant was also showing good results. His century in Cape Town and strike of 85 in Paarl show that Pant still has patience. Sunil Gavaskar offered his opinion here, saying that Pant should develop a tradition of turning on his head and common sense first before taking rash strokes.

Gavaskar was interviewed on a local TV station, saying that Pant plays great today and takes risky shots tomorrow. That’s why everyone changes perceptions and opinions about the player every day. However, according to Gavaskar, one day there will come a moment when Rahul Dravid will still tell Pant that he is a wonderful talented player, it just takes time.

Rahul Dravid, who is the head coach of the Indian national team, said that he and the team officials intend to have a conversation with Pant regarding his shot selection. Sunil Gavaskar, citing examples of Pant’s excellent play in Australia in 2021, believes that Dravid needs to have this conversation right now. Perhaps it is this conversation right now that will give Pant the energy, which in turn will help him become more responsible and all this will reflect well on the game of cricket as a whole. In addition, Gavaskar added that the main reason for the mention of Tests in Australia is that Pant gave himself time to concentrate and only after that he started taking big hits. With that, Pant scored 96 points in Sydney and 89 in Brisbane. So if you give yourself time, the game becomes clearer. At that point, you can assess the situation on the field well, take aim and make a great shot. And to all that, even if Pant scores 0 of 10 pitches, he can score 16 in the next 4. So don’t underestimate this young player, he will surely show deliberate hitting, which will make his cricket game even better.

