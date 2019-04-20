Sur-Sangam – A Cultural Colossal 2019 Left The audience mesmerized in Gurgaon

It was a special day for all music and art lovers in Gurgaon when a musical extravaganza featuring Indian Fusion bands, top class classical artists and highly talented local artists entertained Gurgaon

It was a special treat for music lovers of all ages in Gurgaon. Different genres, different artists and mesmerising art gallery was a sheer treat under one roof. Ragaaz music Academy and Pracheen Kala kendra organized this show where artists left the audience completely spellbound throughout the day. Sur-Sangam-2019, true to its vision of bringing the magic of all genres together and promote local artists, showcased range of programs for non stop 8 hrs.

This program was blessed by the presence of Ms Madhu Azad , hon Mayor of Gurgaon, Sh Deepak Sing, Cultural Ambassador, Seychelles, Salman and Jems from Astitva Band, Deepesh Rahi, Voice of Panjab, Ms Bhavisha Patel, environmentalist & founder Rootskills, Ms Sarika Panda, Co founder Rahgiri. The rocking day long performances by 9 bands were just overwhelming and after a tough competition the bad- Tathagat Project was declared as winners of competition. The winners received cash prize of Rs 10,000/- a complete audio video free from Ragaaz Studio and discount vouchers of worth Rs 25,000/- from Bhargava Music.

After the rocking bands came a soothing and serene evening where renowned Flute maestro Pt Ronu Majumdar and Tabla maestro Pt Tanmay Bose swept the crowed withtheir mind blowing performance. Whether it was a beautiful vocal performance by Pt Kaivalya Kumar Gurav or enchanting jugalbandi by Ustad Ghulam Siraj Niazi & Ghulam Aziz nizai, the audience could not stop applauding them. The showstopper was Dr Samira Koser when she received a standing ovation from the audience after her breath-taking Kathak dance performance. All the accompanying artists including Sh Sumit Mishra (Harmonium),Guru Brij Mohan Gangani (Padhant), Ustad Shakil Ahmed(Tabla), Pt. Ramesh Parihar (vocal), Sh. Mahmood Khan(tabla), Saeed Khan (Sarangi), Ezaz Khan (Sarangi) and Debashish Adhikary (Tabla), Ghulam Sultan Niazi- Tabla and Kalpesh Sachala- Harmonium put up an unforgettable show. Young artist like Abdul Samad Khan Niazi, Students from Ragaaz Music Academy, Nrityabhinaya Dance academy and Abhivyakti Bahukala Academy also performed in the program. The beautiful art gallery was put up by Gurgaon fine Arts Academy and Navya Naveli.

The Sur Sangam Excellence Awards were given by Ms Madhu Azad, hon Mayor, Gurgaon, Sh Sajal Koser, Secretary, Pracheen Kala Kendra and Deepak Sing, Cultural Ambassador Seychelles to all the winners in category- classical music- Ustad Ghulam Aziz Niyazi, Performing Art- Rinni Malaviya and Dr Parul Purohit Vats, Fine arts- Ms Barkha Raghav, Youth icon award- Dhruv Bedi and Young Achiever award- Abhivandan Vij.

The main organizer Ms Aparna Bhattacharya, director Ragaaz Music Academy and Sh Sajal Koser, Secretary Pracheen kala Kendra felicitated Ms Madhu Azad, Mayor Gurgaon and other guests of honour of the evening. The program ended with vote of thanks by Ms Aparna Bhattacharya who expressed her gratitude to the audience of Gurgaon for such a great response to this program.