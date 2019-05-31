TCL joins hands with ESPN to build ‘Born a Legend’ series, with the newest video featuring Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav

TCL, the global top-2 TV brand has come together with ESPN, the world’s leading creative sports channel, to create ‘Born a Legend’ series in India and across the globe. The video series will encompass the inspirational and compelling narratives of global sports icons, going above and beyond the set parameters of gender or geography.

TCL is committed to providing global consumers with products and services to help them live a smart and healthy life. Together with ESPN, TCL has already released the first video under ‘Born a Legend’ category that features Indonesia’s female taekwondo athlete, Defia Rosmaniar. In India, the series will feature Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav. The Uttar Pradesh cricket icon has been one of the few bowlers in the world to take five wickets in all three formats of the sport. From struggling in the initial days to securing a spot in the Indian national cricket team, the video series will celebrate his journey, delving deeper into the making of a legend.

Commenting on the latest development, TCL India Country Manager Mr. Mike Chen, said, “We are glad to bring ‘Born a Legend’ series to India and celebrate the struggles of one of India’s favourite sports icon. The brand is driven to utilise sports as a medium to inspire the younger generation to pursue their dreams. With India having a religious following of the sport, we are affirmative that the video will resonate with the enthusiastic cricket fans in India.”

Ramesh Kumar, Vice President, Head of ESPN India and South Asia, said, “Sport has the ability to motivate people and change lives. I am sure the inspirational story of Kuldeep Yadav, one of India’s most loved cricketers, and how he overcame his initial disappointments to make a place in the Indian national cricket team will encourage millions of sports lovers across the world to believe in their dreams.”

TCL and ESPN plan to roll out video series throughout the year, inspiring viewers, especially youngster, to become the legend that they were born to be. Born a Legend series by TCL and ESPN will feature top athletes from six countries of the world- India, Indonesia, Germany, Russia, Japan, and Mexico.