The Silent Hero- A warrior in crisis

COVID-19 didn’t stop him from doing his bit for the society. IB Group’s MD, Mr Bahadur Ali has been supporting the Government and the administration to fight against and control the rampant by helping them with essential but scarce resources.

Along with providing cars with drivers, fuel, and food packets for Corona Warriors on-duty from 24th March 2020 as soon as the lockdown started, he also arranged food packets and packaged RO water bottles for migrant labourers in the Baghanadi border twice every day. Every day several buses and vans with fuel and drivers were provided to drop the labourers from Rajnandgaon to various districts of Chhattisgarh. A special sanitizer tractor was also provided to the municipal corporation continuously from 28th March. He also extended all possible help to the surrounding cities of Kawardha, Bhilai, Raipur, and Mungeli. Food arrangements were made for the labourers who stayed in night shelters since 11th May 2020.

Under Mr Ali’s guidance, IB Group distributed essential commodities of over 20 million to the underprivileged. Farm fresh ABIS buttermilk pouches to the police on duty, chicken birds, eggs, ABIS Star Soya Chunks, masks, sanitizer bottles, hand gloves, ABIS edible oil pouches along with ABIS Soyabean oil were distributed to the people in need across various locations. Villages such as Moondgaon were completely sanitized apart from the distribution of essential commodities. Passenger vehicles including fuel and driver for food supply were provided and these services continue to date.

In the most critical phase of the Coronavirus, IB Group’s MD Mr Bahadur Ali acted quietly as a ‘Silent Hero’ and provided a new life to the thousands in need.