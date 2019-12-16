Veteran orthopedic surgeon Dr. S.K.S. Marya re-joins Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare, a leading provider of comprehensive, seamless and integrated world class healthcare services in India, announced the appointment of Dr. S.K.S. Marya, Chairman & Chief Surgeon, Max Institute of Musculoskeletal sciences and Orthopaedics. He will be operating out of the units at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and Max Hospital, Gurgaon.

Dr. Marya is a veteran in his field and has been bestowed with numerous awards and accolades for his work, including the prestigious Bharat Jyoti Award (Glory of India Award), DMA Distinguish Services Award, Haryana Vigyan Ratna and Praman Patra from Punjab Government to name a few. In over three decades of clinical practice, he has earned immense respect and admiration from his peers in India and abroad.

Dr. Marya’s areas of specialisation include Joint Replacement Surgery for both upper and lower limbs (Primary and Revision) and Trauma Management based on AO Principles. He pioneered bilateral joint replacement of knee and hip joints i.e. replacing both joints in one sitting. He has initiated the Unicompartmental (Half Knee) replacement in year 2000 and has done exclusive work on fractures in joint replacement. He also introduced computer assisted joint replacement surgery in this part of the country. Over the duration of his career, Dr. Marya has conducted over 18,000 joint replacement surgeries including more than 4,000 simultaneous knee replacement surgeries (bilateral total knee replacements) and 3,000 hip replacement surgeries.

Speaking on his appointment, Dr. S.K.S. Marya, Chairman & Chief Surgeon, Orthopaedics & Institute of Joint Replacement Surgery, Max Healthcare, said “Max Healthcare holds a special place in my heart and I deeply cherish the time I spent in this organization in my first stint of almost 13 years. All Max Healthcare employees live by the brand promise of service excellence, patient centricity and work towards the unified goal of best in class clinical outcomes. We plan to introduce comprehensive care for the musculoskeletal system as a one stop offering .We understand the era of super specialization and wish to provide all possible solutions to bone and joint problems under one roof and of highest quality. My aim is to work closely with the clinicians and the leadership team to ensure that we provide seamless best-in-class healthcare services to our patients.”

Dr Marya has served as, the President, Arthroplasty Society in Asia, Chairman Knee Arthroplasty SICOT (International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology), President India and SAARC : International Congress of Joint Reconstruction, Vice President of OASAC (Orthopaedic Association of SAARC Countries), and is permanent board member of many eminent societies across the globe, such as Asia Pacific Arthroplasty Society, Permanent international faculty AO Switzerland (AORECON), Member American Association of Hip & Knee Surgeons, and many more. He has published eight medical books, written over 100 scientific papers in international and national journals, and has submitted a thesis at University of Liverpool. Dr. Marya has delivered over 300 lectures and 11 workshops across the globe. He is visiting professor to four medical colleges and has delivered orations by invitations in twenty occasions.