Vidyamandir Classes to conduct an online qualifying test NAT across nation on 29thMarch, 2020

Vidyamandir Classes, a name synonymous with IIT/JEE and NEET preparation, is all set to conduct the National Admission Test on 29th March across the nation. The exam will be starting at 11.00 am and will close by 2pm. Due to the current pandemic situation, VMC has decided to conduct the exam online for the safety of students and to address the accessibility issue.

NAT is a qualifying test for VMC foundation programs which is available for both classroom and online format. This exam is especially designed for IIT/JEE and NEET aspirants who want to be a part of the top engineering and medical colleges to pursue courses in these streams.

Since the past 33 years VMC has proven a track record of success in national competitive exams. It is because merit is the determinant factor of selecting students through NAT for foundation and other basic courses of VMC. This exam is also a reality check for the students to understand their current potential for national competitive exams. On the basis of marks obtained in NAT, students can comprehend their academic intellect. It helps them to decide in choosing a course under the guidance of experienced faculties of VMC. With a good score, in NAT a student can get an opportunity to get 100 percent scholarship for other study programs at VMC.

Speaking on this occasion, Vishnu Dutt Sharma, CEO, Vidyamandir Classes added,“NAT is a golden opportunity for students to explore their ability for IIT/JEE and NEET. By attending this exam the aspirants can check their aptitude at an All India level and benchmark their performance with peers across the country. This exam showcases a pathway to students on how to kick start the preparation under the guidance of excellent faculty members who are industry icons and teachers from premium engineering and medical colleges. Our unique study material churns out academic excellence confidence to score high marks in competitive exams. Above all, by attending NAT, students are going a step ahead towards success in national level competitive exams. “

The registration fee for the exam is Rs.99/-. The students can visit the website www.vidyamandir.com for more information on NAT.