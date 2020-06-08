Vikram Solar Announces Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

Taking the Vikram Solar 2.0 mission forward and in accordance with the company’s vision and Core values, the company today announced the appointment of Mr Suman Nag as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). CRO’s role will be critical in achieving core business objectives, while supporting the company’s growing presence and expansion.

Mr Nag comes with a rich experience of 25+ years across industries like Renewables, Automotive, and IT. He has shown cultural flexibility to conduct business in global settings and has a proven track record of creating and leading highly effective and globally diverse teams. Prior to joining Vikram Solar, Mr Nag has served in various leadership roles with corporate entities including Suzlon, ThyssenKrupp, Mercedes Benz and General Electric.

Mr Saibaba Vutukuri, Chief Executive Officer, Vikram Solar Limited expressed, “Having Suman as part of the team will aid the company to keep its commitment towards the next phase of growth. Considering the current scenario, I believe a strong and agile commercial strategy is exactly what is needed in the green energy industry. I am optimistic that Suman will help us scale beyond expectations.”

The newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, Mr Suman Nag said, “Vikram Solar has created a phenomenal growth trajectory within a short time span. I am glad to be a part of Vikram’s young, energetic, and dedicated team and I believe this is the right time for an aspiring company such as Vikram to spread its wings to lead progress in the country. My aim is to build on the company’s success.”

In his new role at Vikram Solar, Mr Nag will be responsible for developing & implementing the commercial strategy, identifying profitable commercial opportunities to grow revenue and market share for the Company. He will drive Business Development, Topline, Branding and Marketing.