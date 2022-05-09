Voltas Beko introduces a new range of Home Appliances with advanced technologies this Summer

Mumbai, 09 May 2022: Voltbek Home Appliances Private Limited (Voltas Beko) – a JV between India’s No. 1 Air Conditioning and Cooling Company, Voltas and Europe’s leading freestanding consumer durables player, Arçelik, has introduced a new range of refrigerators and washing machines this summer. These products have been specially innovated keeping health, freshness and hygiene at the core of innovation.

The novel range of refrigerators is equipped with new-age technologies that meet the evolving needs of consumers. This summer, Voltas Beko aims to introduce HarvestFresh™ Technology which uses innovative 3 colour light technology, to cleverly mimic the 24-hour sun cycle. This keeps the fruits and vegetables in their natural original environment long after it’s been harvested, preserving their vitamins and freshness for longer. This addition strengthens Voltas Beko’s range of high-end, higher-capacity Frost Free refrigerators equipped with StoreFresh™ Technology which keeps fruits and vegetables fresh up to 30 days, by minimizing temperature fluctuation inside the crisper and maintaining precise moisture level which protects them from humidity loss. Additionally, the refrigerators include dynamic features such as, NeoFrost™ Dual Cooling, Fresh Guard™ ,and Ion Guard™. Fit for every home, the refrigerators come with a standard BEE Star Rating and are available in major sizes.

Voltas Beko also launched India’s first 5 Star rated Semi-Automatic twin tub washing machine and a Top Load Washing Machine with industry-defining features such Hygiene+, a program that provides anti-allergic laundry for your sensitive skin. The state of art washing machines also comes with dynamic functions like StainExpert™, Air Therapy™, Silent-Tech™, OptiSense™, GentleWave™ and Prosmart™ Inverter Motor, a function that enhances the machine’s performance while consuming less energy. The total Washing Machine portfolio will now accommodate capacities ranging from 7.5 to 14 kg.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Jayant Balan, CEO, Voltas Beko, said, ” The customers’ needs keep on evolving with changing lifestyles and habits, the last two years we have seen the need for longer preservation and better hygiene as most families were restricted indoors due to the pandemic. Voltas Beko as an organization has been at the forefront in delivering innovative and practical products that address the growing preferences. Our new range of refrigerators and washing machines is tailor-made for every Indian household with the right mix of advanced technology and design that adds convenience and value to the lives of our customers.

Keeping our brand promise to stand by the ‘Make in India’ commitment, our products will be manufactured in India. It is the trust of our customers that has made us one of the fastest-growing consumer durables brands in the country. We look forward to being their partners of everyday happiness.”

Voltas Beko has also expanded the Microwave oven product portfolio with its solo, grill, and convection units. Additionally, the brand has come up with ground-breaking functional features such as AquaIntense™ and Fast+ for its highly successful Dishwasher category. To make the purchase process easier, the brand has launched several consumer schemes such as 15% cashback on major banks’ credit and debit cards, Zero Down Payment Schemes on NBFC with choice of 6 and 8 EMIs, among others. Keeping true to its brand promise and dedication to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Voltas Beko is geared to introduce a gamut of state-of-the-art products in the market this summer.