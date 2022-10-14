WOL3D presents High-quality and Affordable 3d Printers for Every Office and Household

WOL3D is the pioneer of 3D Printing Technology in India, The brand recently launched a new set of exclusive 3D Printers through cutting-edge research and innovation in an effort to close the gap between ideation and manufacturing. The new printers named Pixel S1, Twilight 10, and Aster Max simplify the user experience for hassle-free 3D model manufacturing and prototyping. These Printers are strong, dependable, and affordable, with high-quality parts that enable makers, innovators, designers, and dreamers to create, innovate, and improve the world.

India’s first authentic DIY 3D printers introduced by WOL3D are quick and simple to assemble and don’t require previous knowledge for new users. It has an auto-leveling feature that may automatically make up for the unevenness of the hotbed. Due to its intelligent sensor technology, it can quickly continue printing after a power loss or when the filament runs out. Products up to 16 inches in size can be printed with the printers. WOL3D’s 3D printers offer online printing, SD, USB, and USB-C.

WOL3D also offers a wide range of products such as 3D Prototyping services, 3D Printers, 3D Filaments, 3D Scanners, and 3D Pens. Both children and adults can use their 3D pens to develop their artistic abilities. With the tools to generate 3D things, any DIY projects or even straightforward sketches become intriguing. Additionally, there are numerous sorts of filaments, including silk, nylon, carbon, ABS+, and many others, so there is never a dull moment with 3D pens.

WOL3D itself has a prestigious badge of honour to be conferred on Indian brands that have played a significant role in building the nation’s identity by supporting the AatmaNirbharBharat Abhiyan by having its own filament manufacturing factory in Mumbai.

In the last 5 years, WOL3D has gained expertise in making affordable and quality 3D printing products which are available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, FirstCry, etc. The technology provides new opportunities for different sectors like Education, Industrial Manufacturing, Engineering, Architecture, Interior Designing, and Health, enabling easier prototyping. WOL3D also provides Prototyping services in FDM, SLS, SLA, DMLS, Reverse Engineering, Vacuum casting, and CAD/CAM.

WOL3D is India’s only consumer 3D printing brand having a Pan India presence with offices in more than 10 cities, working with more than 100+ resellers, and growing numbers rapidly.

WOL3D has built India’s First Sustainable 3D Printing Experience Centre in Mumbai for anyone to walk in and experience this futuristic technology that can be easily used in everyday lives and in all industries. The centre has solar panels and only uses clean energy, which significantly reduces its carbon footprint. The cutting-edge facility demonstrates that high-end technology can be both simply understood and used in everyday life. WOL3D is also one of the fastest growing companies and has a proven franchise model and reseller model which can be opted by different industries.

Co-founders Rahul Chandalia and Pradeep Jain, with director Saloni Chandalia, believe “we constantly want to innovate and improve our services to assist the Indian market by making 3D printing affordable for all.”

