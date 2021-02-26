Amaravati: The wait is almost over. The grandest conglomerate of Human Resource experts is knocking on the door. SRM University-AP is excited to welcome the distinguished guests with expertise in Human Resource from reputed national and multinational companies in the National Human Resource Conclave-2021, scheduled on February 27, 2021, in association with Global Workforce Management Forum, a non-profit professional organization comprising of a group of Senior WFM & HR professionals committed to promoting the WFM movement on the global platform. Following the theme of the conclave, “Leading the Disruption- The HR Agenda for 2021 “, the meeting of great minds will provide solutions to recent challenges in Human Resource and Operations. Human Resource professionals across India will attend the conclave. Senior Human Resource Leaders from reputed companies such as KPMG, Airbus, IBM, Flipkart, Informatica, Standard Chartered Bank, Shriram Bio-seeds, NCC Ltd, NOKIA, Infosys BPO, Volvo Group, Reliance Jio, Western Digital, Visa, Accenture, Xperi Corp, Western Digital, Kromozones Software Pvt. Ltd, DST Worldwide will deliver keynote speeches and participate in Panel Discussions throughout the day.