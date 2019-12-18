SOPAN Festival concludes The Edition with Alluring Performances

SOPAN, is a festival of Young Musicians and Dancers was organized by Sahitya Kala Parishad along with Delhi Government. Spread over 6 days, the festival was opened on 13th December 2019 and showcased 24 scholarship holders of Sahitya Kala Parishad who have pursued it to further polish their skills in the traditional art forms.

“SOPAN was a great success and I thank all the performers of this festival. It is a matter of pride and celebration when today’s young talents come together and invest their time and energy to promote our traditional Indian art forms like dance, music and instruments. We are proud of these young upcoming stars and are glad that Sahitya Kala Parishad is setting platforms like Sopan to provide them with an audience base,” said Hon’ble Deputy CM Mr Manish Sisodia.

The festival’s inaugural performance was by G. Raghavendra Prasad who presented a melodious Violin ensemble with Bantureeti Kolu in Raag Hamsanadam followed by Brindavane Venu- Bhimplasi. His third piece was Breathless by Shankar Mahadevan followed by Thillana in Raga Desh. He ended his performance with Raghupati Raghav Rajaram. This was followed by a Kathak ensemble by Dr Garima Arya Chaturlal who started with an invocation to Lord Shiva Stuti. The second piece was Teental Vilambit and Madhya laya followed by a Thumri. Later, she performed Teental drut laya and ended it with a Jugalbandi. Later, Ankita Kaushik presented Bharatanatyam with Shuddha Brahma set in Raagam Ragamalika and Taalam Adi. This was followed by an Allaripu, an invocation piece set in Chatusra. Her next piece was Om Namo Narayana, set in Ragam Karnaranjini and Khandachaapu Talam and ended her performance with a Thillana set in Raagam Desh Talam Adi. The evening came to an end with a Kathak ensemble by Jaya Pathak who started her performance with a Vandana followed by Taal Teental. Later, she presented some bandish in Teental and concluded the performance by Dadra.

On the second day, Riya Banerjee started her vocal performance with Raag Yaman Kalyan, in Vilambit Jhaptal followed by a Drut Khayal in Teentaal in the same Raag. The second performance of the evening was by Bhanu Sisodia presenting Pakhawaj. This was followed by a Mohinniattam by Reshma Suresh. She presented Cholkettu in Ragam Saurashtram and Talam Adi. This was followed by Padam in Ragam Kurinji and Talam Misra Chappu. The last piece was Nrityati is a Keerthanam composed by Maharaja Swati Thirunal which is popular in dance recitals set in Ragam Sankarabharanam and Talam Adi. The last performance of the evening was by Siddhi Goel who started her recital with an old poem of the Lucknow Gharana, in which Radha is described as the ‘nayika’ of Teentaal. Following this were technical pieces in Taal Teentaal. She concluded her recital with the immersive ‘Dadra’ of Lucknow Gharana.

On the third day, the first performance was by Shivam Dubey’s classical vocal who sang Maru Bihaag and was accompanied by Shri Ajay Mishra on Harmonium and Shri Vaibhav Borwankar on Tabla. After this, there was a violin ensemble by Komal Nirwan. She presented Raga Bihag which is originated from Bilawal Thaat in Teen Taal (16 beats). Later, Yamini Dikshit presented her Odissi performance. Her first piece was Pallavi set to Raag Hamsadhwani. Her second piece was an Oriya song ‘Path chhadi de’. Vrinda Baheti ended the evening with her Kathak ensemble. She started her performance with an invocation, Sri Nandakumar Ashtakam, ‘Sundar Gopalam’, by Sri Vallabhacharya, followed by traditional Kathak dance repertoire in Taal Teentaal. In Bhaav Paksh, she performed a Kavitt and Thumari, ‘Sab Ban Than Aayi Shyaam Pyaari’ written by doyen of Lucknow Gharana Late Bindadin Maharaj Ji. She culminated the performance with Nritta in Drut and Ati Drut Laya.

The fourth day the brother duo, Akshay Gupta and Vishal Gupta started the evening with Raag Bihag, Vilambit Aalap, Bada khyal and Chhota khyal. They were accompanied by Shri Neeraj Kumar on Tabla. This was followed by Ankita Dhingra’s Sitar ensemble. Later, Tanya Gambhir mesmerised the audience with her Bharatanatyam dance. A disciple of Guru Smt Kanaka Sudhakar, Tanya dedicated her performance to the sweetness of Lord Krishna. The presentation consisted of a Padam followed by a Thillana. The lotus-eyed Lord is depicted in two different moods, the first piece is an Ashtapadi Yahi Madhava set to Raagam Bharavi and Taalam Aadi whereas the second piece is an all praise Thillana in Ragaam Dhanashree and Taalam Aadi. The evening was concluded with Shruti Kotnala’s Kathak ensemble.

The fifth day started with S. Avinash’s Carnatic Vocal and was accompanied by Ms Uma Arun on Violin and Sh V. Shankar Raman on Mridangam. This was followed by Mehtab Ali Khan’s Sitar ensemble. He performed Raag Bageshwari in Madhya Lay Ektaal and Durut Ektaal and was accompanied by Khurram Ali Niazi. After this, Anannya Chatterjee presented a Bharatanatyam ensemble. She began her performance with Ganesha Vandana. This Kriti is in Rag Nattai set to Aadhi Thaalam. The second piece was Keertanam: Shankara Shrigiri in Raag Hamsanandhi and set to Aadhi Taalam. The last item was Tillana, set in Raag Mohana Kalyani and Adi Talam. All the items were choreographed by Guru Jayalakshmi Eshwar. The evening came to an end with Saloni Kapoor’s Kathak. Learning Kathak of Lucknow Gharana under the guidance of Jyotsana Banerjee, Saloni started her performance with a Bhajan ‘Govinda Gopal Murari’ composed by Pt. Birju Maharaj Ji this was followed by a pure classical form of Kathak dance in Taal – Teentaal.

On the last day, Pavithra Chari started the evening with her Vilambit and drut khayal and a nirgun bhajan. She was accompanied by Dhaivat Mehta on Tabla and Kaushik Mitra on Harmonium. The next performance was by Shri Roman Das with his Pakhawaj. His performance included Adi Talam (16 beats cycle), Shiv Tandav, Panchdev Stuti, Ganesh Paran, Megh Paran and various other different types of Parans, Tihai with Rela. He was accompanied by Shri. Lalit Sisodiya on Sarangi. Later, Tanya Saxena presented Bharatanatyam ensemble and started her performance with Lakshmi Vandana, a salutation to the Goddess Lakshmi and concluded it with a traditional Tillana. Avinav Mukherjee concluded the evening with his Kathak ensemble. His first piece was Shiva Vandana, an invocation to Lord Shiva. This was followed by a technical dance Taal Dhamaar, a pure nritta aspect of Kathak. The music was by Guru Smt. Geetanjali Lal. His last piece was Krishna Leela describing various facets of Lord Krishna and also narrates the episodes of Kans vadh and Kaalia Daman.