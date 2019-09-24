BPRISE becomes the second runner up in ReTech Startup Awards 2019

Mumbai: BPRISE, a location-based marketing and programmatic media buying platform, by Singapore-based Euler Media has added another feather to its cap by becoming the second runner up in the ReTech Startup Awards 2019, at their first attempt. The award was part of the Retail Technology Conclave (ReTechCon 2019) organized by the prestigious Retailers Association of India (RAI) in Mumbai. RAI is a not-for-profit organization, representing the rights of ecommerce/online retailers and offline retailers in the country. It was institutionalized by the retailers themselves.

The 4th edition of ReTechCon brought forward-thinking retailers and technology providers together for a two-day conference and exhibition. Comprehensive knowledge sharing segments, start-up awards and felicitation of retail contributors, were part of the conclave. The preliminary round for the start-up award, conducted online was followed by the final presentation before RAI’s jury members at ReTechCon 2019, in Mumbai. From over 100 entries only 10 were selected to present at the final round, before RAI’s judging panel consisting of eminent retail heads from IT and Management.

Commenting on the victory, Sandeep Kuriakose, Founder and CEO of BPRISE said, “We are elated about this acknowledgment of our work by the distinguished members of the Retailers Association of India. We are proud and very happy that the retail industry in our country is so encouraging of location-based innovations in digital marketing. We, at Euler Media, have built a platform – BPRISE – that can be used by brands/retailers to communicate with consumers digitally. We employ permission-based digital advertising techniques so that consumers are targeted at specific locations in the online space as well as in the analog (real) world, in an opt-in manner.”

BPRISE is a Mumbai-based AdTech start-up and the 100% subsidiary of Euler Media. Brands belonging to industries like retail, entertainment, banking, airline, and hospitality use BPRISE to buy media online and launch display ads. BPRISE aims to provide brands with the luxury of relying on user opt-in location-data to power programmatic media buying, thereby improving the relevance of display ads. The objective is to help brands advertise to people as well as analyze foot falls in-store and online and plug this information to retarget them using a single AI-driven platform. BPRISE unifies marketing with analytics and brings the wow factor in customer engagement.