8th Delhi Ratna Award organized by Bharat Manch in Delhi

New Delhi: The 8th Delhi Ratna Award ceremony was organized by the country’s prestigious organization Bharat Manch at the Ambedkar International Center in Delhi. Prashant Dwivedi, President of Bharat Manch, said that since 2013, the Delhi Ratna Award ceremony is being organized by Bharat Manch in which 35 great personalities from all over the country are honored for their good works. Bharat Manch is the platform of every Indian who Contribute to the society and the country.

The 8th Delhi Ratna Award Ceremony was organized by Bharat Manch, Sky World and Prartham Foundation. Hon’ble Justice RK Agarwal, former Supreme Court judge and chairman of the consumer court of the country, and Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Minister of State for Labor and Employment, Government of Uttar Pradesh were present as chief guests in this Award ceremony.

In this Award ceremony, many judge advocates, IAS, IPS, people associated with education, health, sports, dance, art, social service and other fields are honored for their outstanding work. This year those who were given the eighth Delhi Ratna Award include District Judge Anil Kumar Yadav of Banaras Court, Nikhil Chopra, District Judge of Saket Court, South Delhi Corporation Councilor and Leader of the House Narendra Chawla, Corporation Councilor Sandeep Kapoor from East Delhi, Corporation from North Delhi.

Councilor Anil Lakra, Deputy Secretary CBSE Subhash Garg, Deputy Director Education Delhi Government Rajveer Singh, country’s top sexologist Dr Shreyansh Jain, youth dance and music artist Riya Mukherjee, Educationist Rupesh Dhuma ji from Pune, Dipanshu Madan, director of Herb Essential Oil, philanthropist Anil Gupta, youth social worker Bobby Sehgal, Krishna Godara, Dabur Hare Krishna Gaushala Surhera chairman Krishna Yadav, Sunil Jain, Delhi Police Head Quarter Incharge Badruddin Khan, Government of India Advocate Rajkumar Yadav etc. were awarded for their good deeds.

A cultural program was also organized during the award ceremony, a colorful dance of Kathak Bharatanatyam Kuchipudi Odia and Jhau was presented by the country’s prestigious organization Kathak Dharohar.