Tech Sector – Pre-Budget Quote

Ms. Sudeshna Datta, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, Absolutdata – an Infogain Company.
The pandemic has already pushed businesses across all sectors to invest in technologies and go digital at every point possible. As a result, the government should support and incentivize technology adoption to help companies of all sizes enhance their productivity levels and thrive in their businesses. Initiatives for indigenization in high-priority technology areas, especially in the SaaS market, are also necessary at this juncture and should be looked at in the upcoming budget. All these moves will significantly help India become ‘Atmanirbhar’ and future-ready. Equipping SMEs with the right technology tools and solutions will help them ensure seamless business continuity and reach new heights, with or without the pandemic.