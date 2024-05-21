Vesalio Appoints CFO and Announces Company Headquarters in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX, May 21, 2024 –Vesalio is pleased to welcome J.D. McCulloch as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for overseeing all financial aspects of the business and helping drive the company’s financial strategy and business development. J.D. will play a critical role in managing several key areas of the organization: finance, strategic planning and budgeting, cash management and risk management.

J.D. brings Vesalio over 25 years of professional experience spanning investment management, investment banking, business valuation, and corporate finance and accounting, focusing over the last decade on healthcare and biotech. Most recently, he served as CFO and Head of Business Development at Dialectic Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotech company. Over his career, J.D. has served on the board of several businesses, including healthcare companies. He has directed private equity and venture investments with exits exceeding $4.5 billion, including several successful IPOs, and has advised on $10 billion in investment banking transactions. “Vesalio’s development in the vascular occlusion market in just a brief time has been impressive. I am excited to join the Vesalio team and help advance the effort of becoming a global thrombectomy company delivering innovative products to improve clinical outcomes and extend patients’ lives,” J.D. commented.

McCulloch’s appointment coincides with the establishment of the company’s new headquarters in Plano, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. As a growing hub for Fortune 500 companies, top private companies, and clusters of medical device companies, the Dallas area was chosen for its business-friendly environment, highly educated and skilled labor force, low cost of doing business, and world-class transportation infrastructure.

“Vesalio’s presence continues to grow globally with a current emphasis on U.S. infrastructure development. The addition of J.D. McCulloch as CFO and the relocation of our headquarters to Dallas support the scaling of our operational and commercial activities both in the U.S. and internationally,” said Steve Rybka, CEO of Vesalio.