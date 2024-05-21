Nectar Sales Org Recognized as a Top 5 percent Sales Org by RepVue

Orem, UT, May 21, 2024 — Nectar is thrilled to announce that its sales organization has received a RepVue Reppy Award for the Spring 2024 Reppys, highlighting its commitment to excellence in building a world-class sales team. RepVue recognizes Nectar for being in the Top 5% of all sales orgs, underscoring its status as an industry leader.

The award-winning Nectar sales team exemplifies top-tier salesmanship, innovation, and a customer-focused approach. Their dedication has driven significant growth and further established Nectar’s position as an industry leader.

Nectar continues to set the standard and deliver exceptional value to its customers. This recognition from RepVue is a reflection of Nectar’s visionary approach and the relentless efforts of their sales team.

Trevor Larson, Nectar CEO, commented, “Nectar is extraordinarily fortunate to have some of the best sales professionals in the tech sector working to accelerate our mission and expand our customer base. We owe so much to the work our sales org puts into understanding the needs of our customers, and selling the value of our product.”

RepVue CEO and Founder, Ryan Walsh, said, “RepVue’s mission is to drive transparency in sales roles, and to help sales professionals find organizations where they can thrive. Nectar has a great RepVue score and is fostering a winning sales environment, where their team members can succeed and build a career.”

RepVue collects millions of data points every year from its B2B sales professional user base. This data is voluntarily submitted on RepVue and includes information about their sales organization’s compensation, culture, overall employee experience, and more. This data is then used to rate the organization across categories and generate an overall RepVue Score.

Sales organizations that secure a place in the Top 20 for their category or the Top 5 in a metro area become eligible to receive Reppys. These rankings serve as a testament to the exceptional sales environment these organizations consistently deliver.