London Tech Week hosts #LTWConnects in June

London Tech Week today announces a series of virtual sessions called #LTWConnects, featuring an inspirational lineup of renowned speakers, to discuss the impact of the technology ecosystem on the key issues of our age including health, education, security, the future of work and the socio-economic inclusion of women and under-represented groups.

The discussions will cover how UK tech is tackling our greatest challenges and the important role it will play in the world’s future, alongside bringing the power of resilience, collaboration and leadership to the forefront.

Confirmed speakers for the series, which starts 9 June 2020, include former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Cherie Blair CBE QC, Intel’s Vice President Adrian Criddle, Ciaran Martin, CEO of the Government’s National Cyber Security Centre, and Arianna Huffington, CEO of Thrive Global, as well as many other well-known experts and influencers from tech, business and beyond.

Carolyn Dawson, Managing Director, Informa Tech, said: “#LTWConnects will ignite meaningful discussion and debate around how technology is playing a key role in our global community through continued and determined innovation. The pace of change in tech and our world in general means these critical conversations have to happen now. We’re delighted to have secured a group of exciting and engaging speakers from the worlds of tech, business and beyond who we know will deliver some engaging thinking and highly newsworthy debate.”

Janet Coyle, Managing Director for Business, London & Partners added: “#LTWConnects is an opportunity to bring the global tech community together during these unprecedented times. The virtual sessions will tackle some of the most pressing topics facing the sector right now and highlight businesses that are driving change. #LTWConnects will stimulate narratives and connections that lead into our London Tech Week festival in September (2-10) when we will continue to amplify the voices of technology and drive forward conversations. The combination of our June and September events will continue to fuel the ambition and momentum of the tech sector that is so vital to our economy.”

Russ Shaw, Founder, Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates and Chairman, London Tech Week Advisory Committee, said: “The impact of Covid-19 has highlighted the critical role that technology will play in future society – whether keeping us safe or boosting our economy. It has brought new innovations to the fore and accelerated the growth of key verticals such as Fintech, AI, Cyber, EdTech and HealthTech, showcasing the resilience of London’s world-leading tech companies. By virtually convening an array of high profile speakers, #LTWConnects gives us a glimpse of what can be achieved in a digital-first world and will spark the necessary debate to ensure that technology is harnessed positively and an inclusive manner.”

The sessions:

FOUNDERS FORUM HEALTHTECH (June 9): Brings together inspiring front-liners from across healthcare and technology to debate the huge impact of COVID-19 within the healthcare sector, for now and in the future. Through fireside chats and panel discussions, the agenda discusses the future of pharma, music, health & wellness and the impact of COVID-19 on mental health.

Key speakers include the Founder of Frazzled Cafe, Ruby Wax, Rich Pierson, Co-Founder & CEO of Headspace, and Robert Wainwright, Global Innovation Lead at Havas Health & You.

CYBER DEFENSE IN A PANDEMIC WORLD (9 June): A fireside chat with Ciaran Martin, CEO of the Government’s National Cyber Security Centre, the discussion will cover how, as tech adoption and dependency increases, COVID-19 has impacted the UK’s cyber threat landscape. The highly engaging and informative discussion will cover the evolution of security and the containment of misinformation. The discussion will be hosted by techUK’s President, Jacqueline de Rojas.

FUTURE EDTECH (June 9): Higher Education is now changing more rapidly and more drastically than ever before, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporting this change, Future Edtech will deliver a highly informative and interactive one-day conference where higher education leaders and practitioners can learn about how to adapt and prosper in a truly digital age.

Confirmed speakers include David Lefevre, Director of the Edtech Lab at Imperial College Business School, Rose Luckin, Professor of Learner Centred Design at UCL Knowledge Lab, and Wendy Purcell, Vice Chancellor Emerita at Harvard University.

STATE OF INVESTMENT (June 10): In an open and honest forum, top VCs discuss critical insights into the current investment landscape, including challenges and opportunities of where to invest now and the role of investors in the recovery of the tech ecosystem. Key speakers include Tim Draper, Founder of Draper Associates, Mika Salmi, Managing Partner at Lakestar, and Alexsis de Raadt St. James, Founder & Managing Partner at Merian Ventures.

RESILIENCE OF TECH: LEADERSHIP (June 11): The tech industry has undoubtedly shown resilience during these turbulent months. This event will provide an inspiring discussion on leading through a crisis and looking beyond the COVID-19 critical actions to business recovery, bringing leadership to the forefront of the discussion.

Key speakers include Roger Lynch, CEO of Conde Nast, Adrian Criddle, General Manager & Vice President of Intel UK, and Felicity March, Security & Resilience Director at IBM.

RESILIENCE OF TECH: STARTUP SCALEUP (June 11): This event brings early and growth stage stories in innovating through the COVID-19 crisis to the forefront. We’ll hear from top speakers on facing difficult decisions and adapting quickly and practically to find opportunities and positive growth for businesses.

Speakers include Pip Jamieson, Founder & CEO of The Dots, Husayn Kassai, CEO of Onfido and Priya Guha, Venture Partner from Merian Ventures.

accelerateHER Live (June 12): Hear directly from some of the world’s most exceptional leaders who will discuss their vision for a new normal and how to ensure that technology companies, which sit at the heart of the future of business, lead with a gender lens. Key topics include: the state of the world for women, COVID-19 and the power of a pivot, the view from the CEO, lessons in leading through a crisis, mental health and micro-habits, cyber security and the future of work.

Speakers includes the former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Cherie Blair CBE QC, Dame Vivian Hunt DBE, Managing Partner UK & Ireland, McKinsey & Co, Julia Cheek, CEO of Everlywell, Simmone Taitt, Founder & CEO of Poppy Seed Health, Nancy Dubuc, CEO Vice Media and Arianna Huffington, CEO of Thrive Global.

Registration for the June sessions is here londontechweek.online