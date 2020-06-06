TechAffinity – 20 Years of Innovation and Digital Transformation

Tampa, Florida: This year will mark another significant milestone for the private IT service provider, as they announce a merger of TechSmarte (IT Staffing Company) to expand its service offerings. This merger is said to expand the company’s portfolio in providing IT staffing solutions by tapping into localized hiring across the nation and focusing on remote teams.

As a frequent contributor to local business and charity events, TechAffinity recently supported a charity event “I Support Veterans” in association with the Yellow Ribbon Network (YRN) in their hometown of Tampa Bay, Florida. TechAffinity is the development partner of choice for YRN in creating a unique platform that connects the Veterans and the non-profit organizations providing assistance.

Rated as one of the Top IT Service & Software Development Companies, TechAffinity has been focusing on expanding its diverse portfolio with next-gen technologies and services. In 2018, TechAffinity became an “Authorized Solution Partner” for Freshworks.

“Congratulations to TechAffinity on their 20th anniversary. We have collaborated on a number of diverse projects over the past several years all of which have been an absolute success for both us and our clients. Glad to have them as our Authorized Solution Partner.” – Girish Mathrubootham, Founder & CEO of Freshworks.