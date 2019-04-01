The first & most advanced TomoTherapy in City for efficient Cancer Treatment

National Capital Delhi today witnessed the launch of its first and most advanced version of TomoTherapy – Radixact 9 for treatment of cancer patients with high degree of precision, speed and accuracy. The new and advanced machine has come as boon for patients who need radiation therapy for treatment of critical diseases especially cancers.

BLK Cancer Centre, a leading provider of world class cancer care, has brought in the first Radixact 9 TomoTherapy. The cutting edge radiation machine provides several clinical benefits to cancer patients.

With the launch of new generation TomoTherapy, the National Capital today took a leap forward in adoption of cutting edge technologies to provide world class facilities to patients suffering from various types of cancer.

Highlighting the key features of TomoTherapy Dr. S Hukku, Chairman & Sr. Consultant, Radiation Oncology, BLK Super Speciality Hospital said, “TomoTherapy has come as a boon to cancer patients. It is now used as a curative treatment for cancer, the second leading cause of death across the world. With the most recent introduction of TomoTherapy, the radiation oncology has touched an all new high in the race of effective curative treatment for serious illnesses. BLK Super Specialty Hospital has acquired the latest version of the machine for TomoTherapy: Radixact 9, which enables a fully integrated platform for intelligent treatment planning, data management and treatment delivery.”

“Using a refined x-ray beamline and next-generation imaging technology, the system delivers scalable and highly reliable treatments for patients with a variety of individual treatment needs. TomoTherapy is an all in one advanced form of cancer treatment that combines Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) with the accuracy of Computed Tomography (CT) scanning technology (IGRT- Image Guided Radiotherapy),” added Dr. Hukku.

TomoTherapy is marked as the latest and the smartest radiation therapy to trick and treat the most complicated cancer tumors.

Dr. Shikha Halder, Director & Sr. Consultant, Radiation Oncology, BLK Super Speciality Hospital said, “The launch of the most advanced version of TomoTherapy is truly a remarkable development which will completely change the way cancer has been treated in India forever.” With this system we can deliver both fractionated radiotherapy as well as SBRT and Radiosurgery.”

The most advanced version TomoTherapy:Radixact 9- started functioning from today at the Hospital and the new machine ensures precision, speed, efficiency and ease of use to get better clinical outcomes.

During the launch ceremony Dr Mradul Kaushik, Director, Operations & Planning, BLK Super Speciality Hospital said “The launch of the most advance version of TomoTherapy reinforces our commitment for delivering excellent radiation therapy treatment for cancer patients. New generation radiation machine and our highly experienced team enable us to move ahead towards precise and personalized care, therefore improving the quality of life of cancer patients. TomoTherapy ensures that the most advance care is now accessible by the patients of NCR and the neighbouring states.”