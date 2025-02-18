Cryptos Advance in the American Market: XRP could become an SEC-backed cash ETF

Market Analysis by Antonio Di Giacomo, Financial Markets Analyst for LATAM at XS

“XRP has experienced a significant price surge over the past week, driven by the recent acceptance of Grayscale’s application to convert its XRP fund into a spot ETF. This development has sparked a wave of optimism in the market, pushing the digital asset’s value above $2.8 USD. This price level has not been seen since February, raising XRP’s market capitalization to $160 billions dollars.

Acknowledging the application by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) does not imply automatic approval. Still, it represents a key milestone in the potential integration of XRP into traditional financial markets. The evaluation process will be conducted under NYSE Arca Rule 8.201-E, which entails a 240-day review period before making a final decision.

This progress strengthens the possibility that crypto assets will continue gaining legitimacy within the financial system. In the past, the SEC has been reluctant to approve cryptocurrency-based ETFs due to market manipulation and investor protection concerns. However, the growing demand for regulated products and the sector’s maturation could play a decisive role in this process.

According to recent estimates, the probability of an XRP ETF being approved before 2025 is 65%. This has fueled expectations among institutional investors, who see these products as an opportunity to access the crypto market in a regulated manner with lower associated risks.

The potential launch of an XRP ETF could significantly impact the crypto ecosystem, bringing greater liquidity and stability to this asset. Unlike decentralized markets, an ETF would allow the participation of significant investment funds and companies that have been cautious with cryptocurrencies due to the lack of clear regulations.

Despite the market’s enthusiasm, regulatory challenges could slow or delay the ETF’s approval. The SEC’s stance on crypto assets remains conservative, and any decision will depend on factors such as the regulatory framework’s evolution and regulators’ willingness to accept new blockchain-based financial products.

In conclusion, Grayscale’s XRP ETF application recognition marks an essential step in the evolution of this digital asset. While approval is still pending and faces regulatory hurdles, the growing institutional interest could catalyze its consolidation in conventional financial markets.”

Analysis by Antonio Di Giacomo , Financial Markets Analyst for LATAM at XS