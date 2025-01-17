Making Varanasi Proud: Divyansh Srivastava and His Santoor

Divyansh Harshit Srivastava is a young santoor maestro hailing from the culturally rich city of Banaras. Through his exceptional skills and dedication to the art of Santoor playing, he is not only preserving the heritage of Indian classical music but also bringing great pride to his hometown. His performances reflect the depth of Banaras’s musical tradition, and his growing recognition is a testament to his hard work and passion. By representing Banaras on both national and international stages, Divyansh is truly making his city proud and keeping its cultural legacy alive.

Shri Srivastava took his initial lessons in music from his father Shree Govind Kumar Verma, further, he started the journey of santoor and became the disciple of Santoor Maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori of Sufiyana Gharana Kashmir. He started taking lessons in Santoor from him in Guru Shishya Parampara, also under the guidance of “Prince of strings” Pt. Abhay Rustam Sopori too.

Divyansh says ” I am very lucky to have Sopori family as my Guru family, I always have been treated like a son or a family member. Whatever I am is because of this Family”.

Divyansh plays the santoor as per the style of Sopori Baaj santoor which is a re-created santoor by Pandit Bhajan Sopori, it has all the essentials of Indian classical music i.e Meend, Khatka, Murki, Jamjama, Krintan, Sparsh Swars, glides, sustain of one note, etc.

Divyansh’s performance got a personal appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a concert in Hyderabad house in New Delhi. His music was also praised by Hon’ble President of Rupublic of Tanzania.

Divyansh is a famous and accomplished young santoor player who has performed at many prestigious stages, showcasing his talent and contributing to the rich legacy of Indian classical music. His skillful renditions reflect deep dedication and mastery of the Santoor. He performed many prestigious stages of the country like, SaMaPa sangeet Sammelan New Delhi, Hariwallabh Sangeet Sammelan Jalandhar, Mahindra Kabeera festiva Varanasi, Ganga Mahotsav Varanasi, Sangeet Natak academy, G20 Summit India 2023, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav etc and also many international stages in Europe.

He also played Santoor in many of the tracks of Films, Telefilm, Web series, Documentary, Albums, Songs, etc.

Divyansh graduated in commerce and Prabhakar in Instrumental music from Prayagraj Sangeet Samiti and a Master in Music from Delhi University, he is a junior research fellowship (JRF) awardee, The Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) scholarship awardee. and pursuing PhD the topic of Santoor from Delhi University.