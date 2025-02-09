10 Questions Every Buyer Should Ask When Viewing a Property for the First Time

New homeowners are susceptible to buying properties that come with a few unexpected and costly surprises. One expert looks at how asking the right questions can help them avoid that.
While exciting, viewing a home for the first time can be overwhelming, especially for first-time buyers. Many aren’t entirely sure about what they should be looking for, and what they should be asking, about the home that they’re looking at.
In a 2022 survey of US homeowners, carried out by Hippo Insurance, 78% of those who purchased a home experienced buyer’s remorse. This can be caused by a host of issues, but buyers who don’t ask the right questions can make uninformed decisions, leading to surprises later.
To help first-time homeowners avoid any nasty surprises with their new property, Liam Cope a real estate expert from Viewhomes, has outlined 10 essential questions buyers should ask to gather critical information, empowering them to make confident and well-informed choices.
- Why is the property being sold? Understanding the seller’s motivations can provide insight into pricing flexibility or potential issues with the property.
- Are there any recent renovations or repairs? This can reveal the property’s maintenance history and any hidden concerns.
- What are the average utility costs for this property? Helps gauge energy efficiency and anticipate monthly expenses.
- Is there a homeowners’ association (HOA), and what are the fees? Knowing the fees and rules can impact your decision-making.
- Are there any major repairs needed in the near future? This can help with planning and negotiating costs.
- What’s the neighborhood like during different times of the day? Noise levels, traffic, and community activity can vary.
- Are there any zoning restrictions or plans for nearby developments? Future developments can affect your property value and quality of life.
- How old are the major systems, like the roof, HVAC, or plumbing? Replacing these can be costly, so knowing their age helps plan future expenses.
- Are there any issues with the property that might affect insurance or financing? Some issues can increase insurance costs or make it harder to secure a mortgage.
- What’s included in the sale (e.g., appliances, fixtures, furniture)? Avoid surprises by confirming what stays with the home.