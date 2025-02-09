10 Questions Every Buyer Should Ask When Viewing a Property for the First Time

New homeowners are susceptible to buying properties that come with a few unexpected and costly surprises. One expert looks at how asking the right questions can help them avoid that.

While exciting, viewing a home for the first time can be overwhelming, especially for first-time buyers. Many aren’t entirely sure about what they should be looking for, and what they should be asking, about the home that they’re looking at.

In a 2022 survey of US homeowners, carried out by Hippo Insurance, 78% of those who purchased a home experienced buyer’s remorse. This can be caused by a host of issues, but buyers who don’t ask the right questions can make uninformed decisions, leading to surprises later.

To help first-time homeowners avoid any nasty surprises with their new property, Liam Cope a real estate expert from Viewhomes, has outlined 10 essential questions buyers should ask to gather critical information, empowering them to make confident and well-informed choices.

  1. Why is the property being sold? Understanding the seller’s motivations can provide insight into pricing flexibility or potential issues with the property.
  2. Are there any recent renovations or repairs? This can reveal the property’s maintenance history and any hidden concerns.
  3. What are the average utility costs for this property? Helps gauge energy efficiency and anticipate monthly expenses.
  4. Is there a homeowners’ association (HOA), and what are the fees? Knowing the fees and rules can impact your decision-making.
  5. Are there any major repairs needed in the near future? This can help with planning and negotiating costs.
  6. What’s the neighborhood like during different times of the day? Noise levels, traffic, and community activity can vary.
  7. Are there any zoning restrictions or plans for nearby developments? Future developments can affect your property value and quality of life.
  8. How old are the major systems, like the roof, HVAC, or plumbing? Replacing these can be costly, so knowing their age helps plan future expenses.
  9. Are there any issues with the property that might affect insurance or financing? Some issues can increase insurance costs or make it harder to secure a mortgage.
  10. What’s included in the sale (e.g., appliances, fixtures, furniture)? Avoid surprises by confirming what stays with the home.
