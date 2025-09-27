15 Experts From 5 Countries Shared Startup Sales Strategies with Moldova’s Innovation Ecosystem

Chișinău, Republic of Moldova| September 27, 2025 — On September 10, Dreamiconˣ – The Startup Sales Playbook brought together 15 international experts from 5 countries, alongside startup founders, marketing specialists, and sales professionals. The event became a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, hands-on learning, and community building. With a strong focus on global sales strategies, Dreamiconˣ highlighted the crucial role that mastering sales skills plays in the competitiveness and international scaling of Moldovan startups.

Dreamiconˣ is designed around the real needs of founders. Each edition tackles themes that directly reflect the challenges faced by tech startups in the region. Over the past 18 months, sales have been repeatedly identified by the community as a critical issue. This was also confirmed by event partners, who noticed similar challenges across the ecosystem.

“When speaking with the community, one of the biggest needs identified was for more know-how in sales, especially international sales. Access to expertise, advice from international mentors, and real success stories from other startups helps founders better understand how to grow and expand.” — Cristian Cerneanu, Startup Ecosystem Manager, Innovate Moldova Programme

The conference agenda was built around three key directions: Lead Generation, Customer Acquisition & Retention, and Startup Case Studies. These topics were addressed through keynotes, startup presentations, and panel discussions, all designed to equip participants with ready-to-use tools and strategies.

The morning sessions focused on lead generation: from SEO and LinkedIn to the power of the founder’s story and tailored cold outreach.

The afternoon explored sales processes, client relationships, and international expansion, with case studies and discussions on metrics, customer acquisition, and retention.

In addition to the main sessions, participants also engaged in interactive activities, such as the workshop “Beyond the Deal: Turning Sales into a Conscious Action” led by Igor Strechi, Founder & CTO of Purple, as well as 30 one-to-one mentorship sessions with experts, providing tailored guidance and immediately applicable solutions.

The value of community involvement was emphasized by international speakers:

“The more founders get involved in communities, the more beneficial it is. It’s a way to validate whether what they are doing is right and, at the same time, to better understand the needs of the clients they aim to serve.” — Anatolii Telchiji, Sales Executive, UiPath “We need to connect startups with people who have already scaled their businesses internationally. They need to see real actions and concrete examples of companies that have achieved this. That’s how they can understand how to scale, expand, and enter global markets. This is why we need more events like Dreamiconˣ.” — Stella Jemna, Moldova Country Representative, UMAEF

Dreamiconˣ once again proved how essential it is to provide founders and professionals in the Moldovan tech startup ecosystem with opportunities to learn directly from experienced experts.

The conference was organized by Dreamups, with the support of the Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund (UMAEF), the Innovate Moldova Programme funded by Sweden, and Purple.