World Tourism Day 2025: Sustainability and Innovation Will Drive India’s Tourism Sector to 4th Largest Globally by 2034: Reema Diwan

New Delhi, September 27, 2025: On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2025, themed “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” hospitality design leader, brand strategist, and Vice President – Design & Technical Services at Accor India & South Asia, Reema Diwan, highlighted that sustainability, technology, wellness, and elevated guest experiences will drive India’s tourism and hospitality industry through 2030. Comfort-driven design, smart technology, and sustainability are central to this transformation. Digital check-ins, AI-enabled concierge services, and smart automation are reshaping guest experiences, while cloud-based systems and IoT-enabled operations are improving efficiency and reducing costs. At the same time, green hotels have gained recognition for their commitment to energy conservation, water preservation, and waste reduction.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), India’s travel and tourism sector contributed $231.6 billion to the economy in 2024 and is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 7.9 per cent over the next decade, and is one of the fastest in the world. With 99.5 lakh international tourist arrivals and $28 billion in foreign exchange earnings in 2024, India has already emerged as the eighth-largest tourism economy, with the potential to rise to the fourth position globally by 2034. As the sector expands, integrating sustainability, innovation and wellness into every aspect of tourism operations becomes essential, not only to enhance guest experiences but also to meet global environmental and social responsibilities.

“The hospitality industry accounts for around 1% of global carbon emissions, a figure set to rise unless urgent action is taken. To counter this, the sector has committed to reducing emissions by 66% per room by 2030 and 90% by 2050, while embracing renewable energy and waste management innovations. In a business-as-usual scenario, by 2050 the tourism sector could see a 154% increase in energy consumption, 131% rise in emissions, 152% growth in water use and 251% surge in solid waste. Sustainability and innovation are the only way forward, and the industry consensus highlights the 3Is, i.e., innovation, implementation and impact, as critical to advancing India’s hospitality sector while meeting national sustainability targets. With its cultural richness and traditions of community-led living, India has a natural advantage to deliver on this global imperative,” said Diwan.

The eminent hospitality expert believes the tourism sector in India is also emerging to become a driver of climate resilience, with targeted policy-level interventions guiding the industry in the right direction. Recently, the Government of India and the Asian Development Bank signed a $126.4 million loan agreement to promote sustainable tourism in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district, one of the state’s most climate-vulnerable regions. The project is set to benefit over 87,000 residents and 2.7 million annual visitors through climate-resilient infrastructure, improved sanitation, waste management and enhanced disaster preparedness. It will also include women- and youth-led tourism enterprises, universal access design for persons with disabilities, nature-based solutions to reduce landslide and flood risks, and a women-led disaster risk management programme in pilot villages.

This transformation aligns with India’s holistic approach to tourism growth, extending beyond its core objectives on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, renewable energy adoption and net-zero strategies. By 2030, the tourism industry aims to lead in green tourism practices, with hotels and destinations adopting net-zero strategies and integrating circular economy principles.