This Tourism Day, Discover Abhay Prabhavana: A Must-Visit Destination to Explore India’s Heritage and Indic Values

September 27, 2025: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the Abhay Prabhavana Museum & Knowledge Centre is being celebrated as one of India’s most unique cultural destinations. Conceptualised as a “Museum of Ideas,” it offers visitors an immersive journey into India’s heritage, spiritual traditions, and enduring values that continue to shape civilization. For anyone travelling to India, or even exploring within the country: a visit here is an experience that should not be missed. The museum stands as a magnificent example of India’s living wisdom, where stories of the past unfold with a relevance that feels remarkably contemporary.

Spread across 65.5 hectares on the serene banks of the Indrayani River, Abhay Prabhavana is recognised among the largest private museums in the world. It brings together over 30 galleries, 350 commissioned artworks, monumental sculptures, and immersive storytelling that allow visitors to experience the roots of Indian thought in a modern & engaging format. From recreations of ancient heritage sites like Dholavira and Jal Mandir to technologically rich galleries on Indic philosophy, every element here connects travellers to India’s layered history.

Highlights include the 13.2-metre Art Deco-style statue of Rishabhdev, revered as the first teacher of civilisation, the 30.5-metre Manastambh symbolising elevation through humility, and the Plaza of Equanimity, a reimagined four-faced temple space where values take precedence over form. The museum also features the Sattva Food Court, offering delicious, high-quality vegetarian cuisine, making the visit a complete cultural retreat for families, students, and spiritual seekers alike.

Reflecting on the occasion, Dr. Abhay Firodia, Founder of Abhay Prabhavana, shared, “Tourism, at its best, is about discovery, learning, and reflection. Abhay Prabhavana was created to be a destination where visitors can connect with India’s timeless values, understand the wisdom of our traditions, and take away insights that enrich their own lives. On Tourism Day, I would like to invite travellers, students, and seekers of all ages to experience heritage as living knowledge i.e., something to be felt, remembered, and carried forward.”

At Abhay Prabhavana, every element speaks to both the eye and the mind. Expansive galleries unfold through storytelling and design, while sculptures and spaces carry a sense of balance and reflection. Technology enhances without overwhelming, allowing visitors to move easily between history & imagination. For travellers, it becomes less of a stop on an itinerary and more of a lived journey: one that deepens their understanding of India’s cultural and spiritual spirit.