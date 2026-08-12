315Work Avenue leases around 45,000 sq. ft. workspace in Bhartiya City, Bengaluru

Bangalore, August 12, 2026: In view of the high demand for coworking spaces, 315Work Avenue, one of India’s prominent managed workspace providers has leased around 45,000 sq.ft. of premium enterprise-grade managed office space at Bhartiya City, Thanisandra, Bengaluru, further strengthening its presence in one of the city‘s fastest-growing commercial corridors. This new workspace is designed to meet the increasing demand for flexible and managed office solutions from enterprises, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), technology firms and high-growth startups. The deal was facilitated by renowned real estate consulting firm, Colliers India.

Strategically located in North Bengaluru, Bhartiya City has emerged as a preferred business destination owing to its robust social infrastructure, seamless connectivity and proximity to key business hubs, including Manyata Tech Park and Kempegowda International Airport. The new workspace will offer thoughtfully designed modern office infrastructure and technology-enabled workplace solutions, enabling businesses to scale seamlessly while enhancing productivity and workplace experience.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue, said, “This new centre aligns with our strategy of expanding in high-growth micro-markets. The flexible workspace sector is rapidly evolving into a mainstream commercial real estate asset class, and this momentum will continue. The demand has gained greater traction with corporates and MNCs continuing to make a beeline to coworking spaces that have emerged as strong centres of growth. Our recent expansions, including significant leases in multiple cities, highlight our commitment to meeting the rising demand for flexible workspaces across the country.”

315Work Avenue currently manages around 4 million sq. ft. of space, amounting to approximately 80,000 seats across 55 prime locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. The company has experienced rapid growth since its inception and is aiming to enter newer cities along with strengthening its presence in the current markets. This growth is expected on the back of high demand for flexible spaces by corporates and the company is looking at organic and inorganic initiatives to expand its presence.

With coworking spaces poised to take a leading role in shaping India’s office market, their contribution to the overall portfolio is set to grow significantly in the coming years. As per a recent report, India’s flexible workspace industry has crossed the 100 million sq. ft. mark driven by enterprise occupiers and GCCs. Credit rating agency Crisil now estimates that sector capacity will expand to 140-145 million sq. ft. by FY28. As players in the flexible workspace sector continue to grow their footprint, it’s clear that organizations in all sectors now recognize agile real estate not as a temporary solution, but as a long-term strategic priority.