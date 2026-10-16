BCRF Launches $100 Million Venture Program for Breast Cancer: NYSE Content Update

October 16, 2026 prnewswire news 0

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 16th

  • BCRF Ventures will fund innovation to combat breast cancer
    • $100 million BCRF venture fund aims to accelerate breakthroughs from the lab to patients.
    • Launching with $23 million in seed donations, the program seeks to raise and deploy $100 million over the next five years.
  • VSCO launches ‘The Fifty’
    • The campaign aims to celebrate 50 photographers across all 50 states.
    • VSCO recently announced the first 25 photographers and will announce the next batch in November.
    • VSCO had more than 13,500 submissions, the largest open call in the company’s history.
  • Dow comes off 500+ point gain
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 556 points or 1.1% on Thursday.
    • Shares of NYSE-listed Nike, Salesforce, and The Home Depot performed best.
    • Traders showed an appetite for value amid hotter-than-expected inflation.

Opening Bell

Hedgeye Asset Management celebrates strong growth in 2026

Closing Bell

Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) celebrates its 25th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today’s opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

The Headstrong Project at the NYSE on October 15

NYSE Logo

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