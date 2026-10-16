BCRF Launches $100 Million Venture Program for Breast Cancer: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 16th

BCRF Ventures will fund innovation to combat breast cancer $100 million BCRF venture fund aims to accelerate breakthroughs from the lab to patients. Launching with $23 million in seed donations, the program seeks to raise and deploy $100 million over the next five years.

VSCO launches ‘The Fifty’ The campaign aims to celebrate 50 photographers across all 50 states. VSCO recently announced the first 25 photographers and will announce the next batch in November. VSCO had more than 13,500 submissions, the largest open call in the company’s history.

Dow comes off 500+ point gain The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 556 points or 1.1% on Thursday. Shares of NYSE-listed Nike, Salesforce, and The Home Depot performed best. Traders showed an appetite for value amid hotter-than-expected inflation.



Opening Bell

Hedgeye Asset Management celebrates strong growth in 2026

Closing Bell

Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) celebrates its 25th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today’s opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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