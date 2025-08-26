3M India today announced the appointment of Aseem Joshi as President and Managing Director (Designate), 3M India, effective October 13, 2025.

Bengaluru, August 26th, 2025: In his role, Aseem will lead the development and execution of the growth strategy of 3M India, with a strong focus on commercial excellence, new products, and operational excellence.

Aseem will work closely with the incumbent Ramesh Ramadurai as part of the transition plan. He will be designated Managing Director of 3M India at a future date, subject to approvals by the Board of Directors and shareholders of 3M India.

Aseem has ~ 25 years of experience in engineering, consulting, business development and leadership roles in IBM, McKinsey, Eaton and Honeywell. He was most recently (2021-2025) CEO, India Business, at GMM Pfaudler.

Aseem holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pune, India, an MS in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech, USA, and an MBA from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

Commenting on his new role, Aseem said, “I am excited to join 3M and lead the growth of the India business. I have always admired 3M for its innovation and leadership in several sectors. I look forward to working with 3M’s incredible local and global teams to deliver for our customers and all stakeholders”.

Ramesh Ramadurai added, “It is my pleasure to welcome Aseem to 3M India. His leadership and experience will be invaluable to the continued growth of the Company. I look forward to working with Aseem in the coming months and wish him all success”.