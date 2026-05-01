CP HR Services Hosts National Leadership Summit 2026, Celebrating 22 Years and Launching AEXON Standards

Pune, May 1, 2026:CP HR Services Pvt. Ltd., a leading integrated HR ecosystem provider, successfully hosted the Fourth National Leadership Summit 2026 at Hotel Aurora Towers, Pune, marking 22 years of its journey in HR consulting and talent ecosystem development. The summit, themed “Redefining Talent for a New Economy,” brought together distinguished leaders from human resources, business, education, and social sectors, creating a strong platform for dialogue, insight, and collaboration.

Founded on 1st May 2006 from a humble beginning in a small rented office, CP HR Services has grown into a trusted name in HR consulting and talent development. Over the years, the organization has supported 18,500+ individuals and students and partnered with 750+ organizations, building structured HR systems and contributing to the development of future-ready talent ecosystems.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Arun Tripathy (HR Director, SAPMENA, L’Oréal), along with Guest of Honour Mr. Manoj Tarambale and Special Guest Mr. Upendra Kulkarni, who shared valuable perspectives on talent transformation, inclusive work culture, and the importance of building organizations aligned with evolving industry needs.

A key highlight of the evening was the launch of AEXON Standards , an initiative focused on closing the gap between what businesses promise and what customers actually experience. AEXON verifies that every customer-facing commitment for service delivery is consistently fulfilled as promised. Unlike traditional systems that assume reliability, AEXON follows a “verified, not assumed” approach, ensuring that business processes are controlled, traceable, and trustworthy. The framework shifts organizations from people-dependent execution to system-driven consistency, thereby strengthening customer trust and operational reliability.

“Organizations today are not struggling due to lack of talent, but due to the absence of structured systems and consistent execution,” said Dr. Mohammed Bawaji. “The need of the hour is to build integrated ecosystems where talent is aligned with industry, driven by data, and supported by strong frameworks.”

“Creating opportunities for more women in the workforce remains a key priority for us, supported by a progressive and inclusive work culture,” said Mr. Arun Tripathy. “Our internship programs are designed to nurture young talent, with many students being successfully on boarded into full-time roles based on their performance.”

“Talent today is no longer defined by qualifications alone, but by skills, adaptability, and the ability to execute in a rapidly changing environment,” said Mr. Upendra Kulkarni. “The focus must shift towards building industry-ready capability and leadership that delivers consistent impact in the new economy.”

The summit also featured a prestigious award ceremony, recognizing individuals and organizations for excellence across human resources, business leadership, education, innovation, and social impact.

CPHR Excellence Award Winners

Siddharth Bansode, Insiyah Rahim, Sharad Mishra, Kakandikar Ganesh Marotrao, Anil Vijay Shitole, Ninad Kishor Waykole, Pravin Suryawanshi, Atik Asgar Shaikh, Nimisha Gadhiya, Lawrence Tambe, Praveen Kumar Mukherjee, Manisha Vikrant Jagtap, Sameet Pradhan, Amol Ashok Kulkarni, Tasneem Murtaza, Shweta Parekh, Hemant Katole, Muktiyar Aslam Mulla, Jayshree Venkatraman, Shirazee Traders, SGS Mall Pune, Suhas Barge, Moiz Asgar Chechatwala, Hylite Group of Industries, Ravindra Digambar Kharadkar, Priyanka Singh, Deshmukh Anand Annasaheb, Sagar Khairnar, Pradeep V Jadhav, Navanath Suryawanshi, Matin Sayyed, Sandhya Sivadasan, Neerajakumari, DUMAS Electricals Pvt Ltd, Suraj Rane, Nitesh Randhive.