Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women,India’s Largest Whosthat Initiative – Oriflame Presents Northeast Influencer Yatra Becomes the Center of Attention

Amid the rapid growth of India’s creator economy, Oriflame presents Whosthat360 North East Influencer Yatra has become a topic of discussion across the country. Emerging as one of the largest regional influencer campaigns in India, the Yatra is providing a powerful platform to talented youth, creators, and women from Northeast India.

After successfully marking its presence in key cities like Shillong, Agartala, Aizawl, Dimapur, Kohima, Guwahati, Nagaon, Dibrugarh and Itanagar the Yatra is now heading towards Siliguri, and Durgapur. The journey will culminate with a grand finale event in Kolkata.

At each stop, thousands of students, beauty enthusiasts, and local influencers actively participate, experiencing a vibrant blend of creativity, commerce, and community engagement. The Oriflame Beauty and Wellness Partner Truck serves as a key attraction, where participants get the opportunity to be part of product discovery sessions, including live beauty masterclasses, skincare workshops, and creator auditions. This interactive truck experience allows participants to closely explore, test, and understand Oriflame’s premium range of skincare, cosmetics, and wellness products, helping them gain not only product knowledge but also deeper insights into the industry.

The Yatra is specially designed to empower creators, students, and women across sectors such as beauty, fashion, food, travel, wellness, and lifestyle. It not only provides a platform for showcasing talent but also inspires individuals to move towards entrepreneurship.

Commenting on the Northeast Yatra, Vaibhav Sehgal, CEO of Red Pixels Ventures Limited, said, “At Whosthat360, we believe stories are strongest when they come from real people and real places. The Northeast Yatra is not just another IP, it’s a movement to empower individuals, highlight untapped talent, and open doors to new income opportunities. Partnering with Oriflame allows us to combine creativity with purpose and bring this vision to life across multiple cities.”

Through Oriflame’s Brand Partner Program, participants can start their own businesses, earn flexible income, and build an independent source of revenue while promoting high-quality products. This initiative is playing a significant role in promoting financial independence, especially among women.

Edyta Kurek, Senior Vice President and Head of India and Indonesia at Oriflame, added, “The idea of entrepreneurship is becoming more practical. It is no longer just about starting something independently, but about choosing models that allow you to begin with lower risk and grow over time. As more people look beyond the 9-to-5 and seek flexible business opportunities, the need for simpler, more accessible models becomes even more important. Markets like the Northeast are an important part of this shift, with a strong and growing interest in new opportunities.”

Rapidly gaining popularity, this Yatra is not only bringing the talent of Northeast India to the national stage but is also inspiring a new wave of creator-driven entrepreneurship across the country.