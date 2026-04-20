7 Trends Powering Multipurpose Kitchen Appliances in India And How to Pick the Right One

The growth of multipurpose kitchen appliances in India is being driven by urbanization, compact living, and increasingly busy lifestyles that demand convenience and efficiency. As more consumers shift toward healthier, home-cooked meals, appliances that enable quick, low-oil cooking are gaining traction. At the same time, advancements in technology such as preset functions and user-friendly interfaces are making these devices more accessible and versatile. As a result, consumers are becoming more discerning in their choices, prioritising durability, ease of use, after-sales support, and overall value. We have curated a list of products that you can purchase to make your life simpler.

1. Philips OneChef: Your OnePot magician

Amid evolving kitchen needs and a growing shift toward convenience led cooking, one of the key trends driving multipurpose appliances in India is the move toward all-in-one, fuel-independent solutions. Appliances like OneChef bring together 33 cooking functions from air frying and steaming to stir-frying and boiling into a single electric device, reducing reliance on traditional fuel sources like LPG while decluttering the kitchen.

As consumers look to choose the right appliance, versatility and long-term value become critical. For households transitioning to electric cooking without compromising on variety or taste, solutions like OneChef offer a well-rounded, India-focused approach. Thoughtfully designed and backed by culinary expertise, it ensures convenience without sacrificing the authenticity of everyday cooking.

2. Philips Induction Cooktop: The Ultimate Sales Success

Designed for efficiency and everyday convenience, the Philips Induction Cooktop delivers fast cooking performance with a powerful 2100W output, making meal prep quicker and hassle-free. It ensures enhanced safety with no-flame cooking, a cool-to-touch surface, and an auto-off program, giving users peace of mind during use. Built with a durable micro crystal plate, the cooktop is both sturdy and easy to maintain, while the 1.2 m cord length allows flexible placement in any kitchen setup. Operating on 220–240V, it balances performance with energy efficiency, all wrapped in a sleek black design that complements modern kitchens. Backed by a 1-year warranty, it stands out as a reliable and practical addition to daily cooking needs.

3. KENT Diamond Induction Cooktop: Energy-Efficient & India-Ready

When LPG is scarce, the 2000W KENT Diamond Induction Cooktop offers faster, safer cooking than traditional gas. It features 8 preset menus- Curry, Fry, Roti, Keep Warm, Soup, Water, Milk Boiling, and Rice so you can cook Indian staples at the touch of a button. The Milk Boiling function prevents spillage, while Keep Warm maintains food temperature for longer. An adjustable temperature setting ensures precise cooking, avoiding undercooking or burning. The LED display and push-button controls make operation smooth, while the microcrystalline glass top ensures safer cooking and effortless cleaning. Trusted, efficient, and built for Indian kitchens.

4. Wonderchef Nutri-Pot (6 Litre Electric Pressure Cooker): 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

In this time of crisis, the Wonderchef Nutri-Pot 6L Electric Pressure Cooker can become your kitchen’s best friend. With 7-in-1 cooking functions including pressure cook, sauté, slow cook, rice, porridge, steam, and keep warm, it replaces multiple gas-based appliances. One-touch presets make preparing dal, khichdi, or biryani effortless while preserving nutrients. The keep warm and delay timer functions let you cook on your schedule without constant supervision. A stainless steel pot ensures durability and healthy meals, while the safe and hassle-free design eliminates the risk of gas leaks. Perfect for families seeking reliable, LPG-free cooking.

5. Nutricook Steami Steam + Air Fryer Oven : An Ultimate All Rounder

Designed for modern, health-conscious kitchens, Nutricook’s multifunctional Air Fryer Oven brings together versatility and ease in one sleek appliance. Combining the functions of an air fryer, convection oven, rotisserie, and dehydrator, it simplifies everyday cooking while saving space. With 8 one-touch presets, it takes the guesswork out of preparing meals, while Rapid Air Technology ensures up to 80% less fat for healthier indulgence. Its 360° circulation and Perfect Crisp System deliver a satisfying crunch on the outside while keeping food tender inside. The spacious 24L capacity makes it ideal for family-sized meals or batch cooking, and the intuitive digital display adds both convenience and a premium, modern touch to the kitchen.