Kolkata Ladies League Empowers Women-Led Businesses

Kolkata, April 20 : The Kolkata Ladies League (KLL), a unique all-women collective, was officially launched in a warm and celebratory gathering that marked the beginning of a one-of-a-kind initiative dedicated to empowering women through cross-support of resources and collaborative growth. The newly formed league, comprising 60+ members from diverse professional and entrepreneurial backgrounds, aims to create a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and mutual advancement, with a strong focus on nurturing businesses across all scales. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Aditi Dutta, Founding Member & Owner, Akar; Swati Chakraborty Das, Kolkata Ladies League & Owner, Mishti Bahar; Nandini Bhattacharya, Founding Member & founder of All Bengal Men’s forum, Moumita Mukherjee, Founding Member & founder of Sristi Biotique, Soma Chakraborty, Founding Member, Kolkata Ladies League, and Co-Founder & Managing Director, Goodace Hospital and others.

Envisioned as a collaborative platform, the Kolkata Ladies League seeks to encourage innovation, resource-sharing, and collective progress by bringing together women from varied industries and professional domains. The initiative aims to empower members to grow together, scale their ventures, and contribute meaningfully to the broader entrepreneurial landscape.

The launch was commemorated with a special Baishakhi Adda, upholding the spirit of the Bengali New Year and promoting meaningful connections among members and guests. The event also witnessed heartfelt intergenerational bonding with the elders of “Tomar Tikhana,” adding a socially inclusive dimension to the celebration. The gathering provided an engaging space for dialogue, exchange of ideas, and the generation of new business opportunities, reinforcing the league’s vision of building a supportive ecosystem for women-led enterprises.

Soma Chakraborty, Founding Member, Kolkata Ladies League, and Co-Founder & Managing Director, Goodace Hospital, said,

“Today, more than ever, initiatives like the Kolkata Ladies League are the need of the hour. Women across sectors are building ideas, businesses, and communities, yet many of them still lack a strong support system. This collective was envisioned as a space where women can come together, share resources, exchange experiences, and uplift one another irrespective of the scale of their ventures. The response we witnessed reaffirmed our belief that collaboration, not competition, will drive meaningful growth.”