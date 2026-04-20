International SOS Announces Launch of Psychological Support Sessionsse

International SOS Launches Psychological Support Sessions to Strengthen Employee Resilience Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict

April 18: International SOS, the world’s leading medical and security risk mitigation services company, announced the launch of Psychological Support Sessions, a structured, expert-led wellbeing programme designed to help organisations across India and the region provide meaningful, immediate, and scalable psychological support to employees impacted by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Since the escalation of conflict, International SOS has been providing 24/7 on-the-ground support across the region, managing over 4,540 cases, supporting more than 1,390 client organisations, and coordinating the evacuation of over 1,370 people by land and air. Through regular security briefing webinars and continuous alerts, International SOS has kept organisations informed and operationally prepared throughout the crisis.

What this sustained response has made clear is that operational readiness, while essential, is only part of the picture. Organisations across India many with significant workforce exposure across the Middle East are confronting a parallel and equally urgent challenge: the psychological toll of prolonged conflict on employees who may never set foot in a conflict zone yet carry the weight of uncertainty, anxiety, and disrupted focus every day.

Psychological Support Sessions is International SOS’s direct response to this need, extending its crisis support model from the physical to the psychological, and enabling organisations to fulfil their Duty of Care in full.

“Organizations across India and the region are grappling with a reality that no wellness policy alone can address: their people are carrying the weight of sustained crisis – as employees, as parents, as human beings. Psychological Support Sessions exist to meet that need with clinical rigor and practical immediacy. This is not an add-on to Duty of Care; it is Duty of Care in action.” Jérôme Le Jehan, Managing Director Consulting International, International SOS

Programme Overview

Psychological Support Sessions is delivered over six weeks, comprising six 30-minute expert-led sessions clinically designed and facilitated by qualified psychologists with direct experience in crisis environments. Sessions are recorded for ongoing access, making them practical for employees across time zones, seniority levels, and roles.

Core topics covered include:

•Regaining a sense of control in uncontrollable situations

•Managing information overload and constant news exposure

•Sleep disruption and recovery strategies

•Supporting parents, caregivers, and vulnerable family members

•Coping with prolonged uncertainty

•Managing the ‘double load’ of personal impact while supporting others

Designed for Organizations That Need:

•Practical wellbeing support for employees living in, deployed to, or psychologically impacted by the Middle East conflict

•A visible, proactive expression of Duty of Care that extends beyond operational security

•Structured support for employees, their families, and caregivers

•A credible, expert-led alternative to ad hoc wellbeing communications

•Guidance on managing stress, uncertainty, sleep disruption, and information overload at scale