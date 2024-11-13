70% of Parents See Home Security as Top Concern – Reveals Godrej Enterprise Group’s ‘Happiness Survey’ ahead of Children’s Day

Chandigarh, 13th November, 2024: The Happiness Survey by Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, unveiled that an overwhelming 70% of respondents cited safety and security as their primary concern when leaving their children at home, surpassing health emergencies and emotional well-being that stood at 57% and 44% respectively. This Children’s Day, the brand underscores the critical connection between robust home security and the peace of mind that allows families to thrive.

The survey’s findings reveal that parents increasingly depend on modern and convenient security solutions to alleviate the stress associated with balancing work and family responsibilities. Home cameras emerged as the top measure instilling confidence, chosen by 40% of respondents, while other technologies like remote monitoring systems are becoming key enablers of trust and reassurance. Such insights point to a shift where home security has evolved beyond just physical protection to being integral to emotional and mental well-being.

Reflecting on these findings, Mr. Pushkar Gokhale, EVP and Business Head, Security Solutions Business of Godrej & Boyce, stated, “At Godrej, we understand that a secure home is not just a physical asset but a crucial component of a family’s happiness and peace of mind. Our ‘Happiness Survey’ highlights that 70% of parents view home security as a top concern, directly linking the peace of mind that safety brings to their daily happiness. This Children’s Day, we encourage parents to consider the benefits of advanced security solutions designed to provide robust protection while fitting seamlessly into the modern home. The survey emphasizes that investing in home security is not only about asset protection but also about creating an environment where families can thrive without worry. With Godrej’s commitment to security, parents can focus on what truly matters—spending quality time with their children and loved ones.”

As urbanization accelerates and dual-income households become the norm, the need for advanced security solutions has never been greater. The company’s comprehensive range of products, including CCTV and Wifi Cameras, video door phones, and state-of-the-art alarm systems, are designed to meet these growing needs. This enables parents to step out for work or other commitments reassured that their loved ones are safeguarded.

The Security Solutions Business of Godrej & Boyce has a longstanding commitment to security, especially for the children, is evident through its extensive work in educational environments, with nearly 1,300 CCTV cameras deployed across schools nationwide, including institutions like Shanthinektan, Unicent School, and Rama Devi Public School. These efforts not only protect physical spaces but also reinforce trust in the brand’s dedication to safety.

The “Happiness Survey” engaged 2,400 respondents, including individuals between the ages of 18 and 45+, with a 45% male and 43% female demographic split. The survey was conducted in 12 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai, spanning North, South, East, West, and Central India, providing a comprehensive view of consumer perspectives on security and happiness across the country.