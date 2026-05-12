A Landmark Franco-Indian Artistic Collaboration Announced for the Opening of THE BRIJ in New Delhi

New Delhi, May 12: The Centre National des Arts Plastiques (Cnap), the Serendipity Arts and the Embassy of France in India are pleased to announce a major artistic collaboration marking the inauguration of THE BRIJ, a new cultural center in New Delhi dedicated to sustainability, interdisciplinary creation, and public engagement.

The inaugural exhibition at THE BRIJ will bring together leading voices from the French and Indian contemporary art scenes in an ambitious, long-term project designed to foster dialogue, experimentation, and cross-cultural exchange.

A Major Exhibition Bridging France and India

Co-curated by a Franco-Indian scientific committee, led by the duo made of Pascal Beausse and Vidya Shivadas, the exhibition will present approximately 50 artists, including works from Cnap’s prestigious public collection alongside newly commissioned works by India-based artists.

Drawing from over 108,000 works acquired by Cnap over more than two centuries, the exhibition will activate historical and contemporary narratives through a dynamic dialogue between collections, practices, and geographies.

At its core, the project explores the concept of ecosophy—a philosophy of inhabiting the world that connects ecological awareness, social practices, and collective forms of living. By combining public collections, contemporary practices, and new commissions, the project seeks to generate new narratives at the intersection of art, society, and ecology—while building lasting connections between artistic ecosystems.

Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder Patron of Serendipity Arts and the Chairman of THE BRIJ, comments: “Our collaboration with Cnap began several years ago, when they joined as an Institutional Partner of the Serendipity Arts Festival — which celebrated its 10th anniversary last December. Since the beginning Cnap has contributed richly, both through landmark exhibitions such as Terra Nullius / Nobody’s Land: Excavations from Image 3.0 (2022), and through the generous loan of works that have brought leading figures of the French art scene to our audiences. It felt entirely natural, then, that Cnap should become an essential international partner for the inauguration of our new centre in Delhi – THE BRIJ. They have long been part of the Serendipity family, and we look forward to writing this next chapter together.” “The international circulation and visibility of our public collections are at the core of Cnap’s mission. Having this unique platform and point of anchorage in India, on the occasion of the opening of THE BRIJ, will allow us to strengthen our ties with a remarkably dynamic artistic scene and a new audience — not only through the inauguration event, but also by establishing a lasting presence through long-term loans. This is precisely the role of a public collection: to share, to circulate, and to build enduring connections with pioneering partners such as the Serendipity Arts”, replied Martin Bethenod, Director of Cnap.

A Platform for Research, Residencies, and Artistic Experimentation

Beyond the exhibition itself, the collaboration will unfold through a series of artistic, scientific, and educational initiatives, including:

A cross-residency programme between France and India

New artistic commissions and interdisciplinary research

Public programmes, conferences, and publications

Professional exchanges and capacity-building initiatives

This long-term framework aims to deepen knowledge of contemporary artistic practices while fostering sustainable cultural partnerships between the two countries.

The project benefits from the exceptional support of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs through the Fonds Équipe France, which will contribute nearly €900,000 over the next two years.

This support is designed to position the inaugural exhibition as a living platform for dialogue between the French and Indian contemporary art scenes, while also strengthening local capacities. Additionally, it will contribute to training cultural professionals through THE BRIJ Cultural Leaders Fellowship, delivered by Serendipity Arts—whose first open call closed on May 5—and to supporting emerging creative entrepreneurs in design and craft practices through THE BRIJ’s Incubator programme.