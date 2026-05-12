2026 Rath Yatra Preparations on Track; Assembly Work Begins at Ratha Khala

Puri, May 12 (BNP): Preparations for the world-famous 2026 Rath Yatra are progressing rapidly at the historic Ratha Khala in Puri, as construction work on the three grand chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra continues in full swing.

Following the ceremonial commencement of chariot construction on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Maharana servitors have successfully completed the shaping of timber and the rounding work of 42 wooden hubs (Tumbas) required for the massive chariot wheels. The traditional craftsmanship and precision work carried out by the servitors reflect the rich cultural and spiritual heritage associated with the annual festival.

With the initial phase completed, work has now advanced to the assembly and structural preparation of the three chariots — Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana — ahead of the grand Rath Yatra scheduled to be held on July 16, 2026.

Devotees and visitors are gathering daily at Ratha Khala to witness the sacred and centuries-old chariot-making tradition, which remains one of the most significant rituals leading up to the internationally renowned festival in Puri.