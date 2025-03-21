AAEON Showcases Next-Gen Networking Tech at MPLS World Congress

AAEON will be at Booth 304 the Palais des Congrès de Paris between March 25th and March 27th, 2025.

Taipei, Taiwan – March 21, 2025: AAEON, a leading producer of AI and networking platforms, will hold both live demonstrations and new product unveilings at the MPLS World Congress from March 25th – 27th, 2025.

Date: March 25th – 27th, 2025

Booth: 304

Venue: Palais des Congrès de Paris, Paris, France

The event, which is expected to host over 1,000 participants from 60 countries and 225 companies will include a number of discussions and keynote speeches from leading industry figures, heavily focused on the role of AI and machine learning in critical networking infrastructures, as well as the future of intelligent computing networks and digital twins.

AAEON will be at booth 304, and showcase a range of networking and security appliances, with particular emphasis on their utility for uCPE, SD-WAN, UTM, and NGFW solutions, such as:

FWS-2290 & FWS-2291 – Upcoming desktop network appliances featuring both Intel Processor N and Intel Atom® Processors x7000RE Series for the Edge CPUs, ideally suited to uCPE, SD-WAN, and UTM deployments.

FWS-2365 & FWS-2370 – High-performance desktop network appliances based on Intel Atom® C5000 and P5300 CPU families, featuring 10GbE SFP+ ports, Intel® QAT, and redundant power options.

FWS-7851 – An enterprise-grade security appliance supporting both 12th and 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors, up to ten 2.5GbE RJ-45 ports, dual GbE SFP ports, with optional 10GbE SFP+ expansion.

FWS-7700 & FWS-7550 – High-performance network solutions featuring the Intel® Xeon® 6 Product Family, modular NIM slot expansion, VROC for RAID, and Intel® Deep Learning Boost.

ICS-6280 & ICS-6290 – Industrial networking solutions with wide temperature (-40°C to 75°C) support, DIN rail mounting, dual power input, and serial connectivity for industrial deployment.

