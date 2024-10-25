Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards Receives 120 Marina Submissions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 25 October 2024: In cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), has announced it has received 120 submissions from marinas across eight countries for the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards (Marina Edition). The awards celebrate key achievements in the maritime sector, highlighting excellence in six categories: ‘Sustainability’, ‘Employer Excellence’, ‘Health and Safety’, ‘Customer Experience’, ‘Innovation’, and ‘Outstanding Marina’.

The deadline for submissions was extended due to widespread interest from prospective applicants. The high volume of entries reflects the marine sector’s enthusiasm, the growing significance of this burgeoning awards programme, and profound confidence in its organisers and jury.

The submissions, which were open to any licensed marina operator or owner within the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT), are currently undergoing a first round of review by a qualified team of assessors. They will assign weighted scores to submissions based on their ability to meet the defined criteria in each category.

Criteria vary by category, but include evaluations of marina direction, operational excellence, customer experience, health and safety, people, sustainability, and innovation.

Assessors will present the results of their analysis to a jury comprised of leaders and experts in the maritime industry. The jury will consider each submission’s score as well as their own qualitative evaluations to determine winners, which will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) on 23rd November 2024, one of the world’s largest boat shows and a valuable platform for recognition and networking.

Marinas participating in the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards will also be eligible for a special additional recognition, ‘Most Popular Marina’, determined entirely by members of the public. The public is invited to participate by casting their vote through a tamper-resistant online system (https://www.maritime-awards.com). Only ballots from verified voters will be counted.

His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, expressed his delight in the partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime for the second edition of Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards (Marina Edition) and the increasing interest it has garnered, noting that this collaboration reflects a firm commitment to developing and enhancing the maritime sector in Abu Dhabi. This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to establish a modern and sustainable maritime infrastructure in the emirate. He further expressed his anticipation to continue this success by recognising the leading marinas in the sector.

He added: “Abu Dhabi Mobility plays a pivotal role in managing and organising the waterways, and on this occasion, we reaffirm our ongoing efforts to develop maritime transport facilities in accordance with the highest international standards, with the goal of ensuring the safety of marine operations and enhancing the user experience.” H.E. Al Marzouqi also stressed the continuous collaboration with partners at Abu Dhabi Maritime to further develop a resilient and advanced maritime sector, which contributes to driving economic growth and addressing the needs of the maritime community at both local and regional levels.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, stated: “We are delighted by the response to the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, which more than tripled compared to last year’s edition. Our awards are becoming a leading platform for celebrating trailblazers in marina operations and sustainability, and they exemplify Abu Dhabi Maritime’s goal to drive our sector forward by embodying excellence and innovation. As we close submissions, Abu Dhabi Maritime is excited to evaluate and honour the outstanding achievements shaping the future of the global maritime community.”

The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards follows a successful debut in 2023. These awards contribute to shaping a resilient and advanced maritime sector by providing a platform for marinas to demonstrate excellence in safety, service, and sustainability.

Abu Dhabi Maritime, which operates under AD Ports Group in tandem with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Abu Dhabi Mobility, is tasked with safeguarding Abu Dhabi’s waterways and nurturing the development of the emirate’s maritime sector. The Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards (Marinas Edition) is the latest awards programme launched by Abu Dhabi Maritime in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Mobility to recognise significant accomplishments by leading marina facilities across the MENAT region.