Agriculture Industry Recovers with 3.5 Percentage Growth in 2024

“2024 has been a pivotal year for the agriculture industry, marked by recovery with a growth rate of 3.5% in the July–September quarter—more than double the 1.7% recorded in the same period last year. In the first half of the year, the sector grew at 2.7%, slightly lower than the 2.8% growth recorded last year. This rebound, driven by an above-average monsoon and improved rural consumption, has been a key contributor to economic growth. Government initiatives such as the ‘Digital Agriculture Mission,’ aimed at modernizing farming practices, and the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme, empowering women to use drones in agriculture, have been instrumental in fostering innovation and inclusivity in the sector.

Moreover, this year highlighted the growing importance of technology in farming, demonstrating how innovation can transform agricultural practices, making them more efficient and sustainable for the future.

At UPL, in line with our vision of ‘Reimagining Sustainability’ for farmers and food systems, we have taken significant steps to reduce our environmental impact, enhance our social responsibility initiatives, and strengthen our governance practices. The integration of biosolutions with conventional plant protection products has been a game-changer, offering holistic solutions for modern farming needs. By transforming the agriculture ecosystem—encompassing product usage, mechanization, risk cover solutions and soil health solutions —we are addressing the challenges posed by climate change and promoting more sustainable farming practices.

Our targets are centred around reducing environmental footprints, ensuring food security, fostering responsible production, and enhancing community well-being.

Looking ahead to 2025, technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), sensor-based IoT, drones, and satellites are expected to become more accessible and scalable. These innovations offer immense potential to enhance productivity and foster prosperity across Indian farmlands, paving the way for precision agriculture. The government’s commitment to research and development (R&D), improving supply chains and infrastructure, and enhancing production and storage can further emphasize achieving ‘Atmanirbharta’ in agriculture. Additionally, the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices among farmers, supported by targeted training and awareness programs, is expected to play a pivotal role. At UPL, we remain dedicated to empowering farmers with innovative solutions that drive productivity, sustainability, and resilience. We look forward to building on our achievements and continuing to transform agriculture into a more sustainable and inclusive industry.”