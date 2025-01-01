Tata Consulting Engineers acquires US Design & Engineering Firm CDI Engineering Solutions, LLC

Mumbai, 1st January 2025: Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), India’s leading pure-play design, engineering, and project management consultancy, today announced the acquisition of CDI Engineering Solutions (CDI), formerly Comprehensive Designers, Inc. (CDI), a renowned US-based design engineering firm with a 75-year legacy. This strategic acquisition is a significant milestone in TCE’s journey to build a global business of scale, delivering value by developing efficient, innovative, and sustainable projects for its customers worldwide.

Recognised as one of the Top 20 firms in the Industrial/Oil & Gas market by Engineering News-Record (ENR), CDI has established a reputation for excellence in both traditional and emerging energy markets, including battery materials, carbon capture, and low/zero-carbon fuels. Its long-standing client relationships and proven track record in delivering safe, efficient, and high-quality projects have made CDI a trusted partner to leading global companies. With its expertise and a client base that includes several Fortune 500 companies, CDI’s capabilities complement TCE’s strengths in engineering design and project management.

TCE’s vision of “Engineering a Better Tomorrow,” with a focus on plant engineering, project management, and specialised equipment for process and strategic sectors, aligns seamlessly with CDI’s expertise and credentials. With sustainability, circular economy, energy transition, and industrial and plant digitalisation shaping global Capex and Opex trends, TCE aims to provide a compelling value proposition to clients across the asset lifecycle.

The acquisition of CDI marks a deliberate step towards expanding TCE’s global footprint and scaling its expertise. Together, the two organisations are well-positioned to deliver integrated, client-focused solutions addressing critical global challenges, such as clean energy transition, decarbonisation, and resilient infrastructure.

L. Krishnakumar, Chairman of Tata Consulting Engineers, remarked: “This marks a transformative chapter in TCE’s growth story. The addition of CDI significantly enhances our global presence and strengthens our ability to deliver impactful engineering solutions across industries and geographies. With a shared focus on innovation, sustainability, and client excellence, this partnership supports our vision of making meaningful contributions to economies and communities worldwide.” Amit Sharma, MD & CEO of Tata Consulting Engineers, added: “This acquisition creates a platform for innovation and sustainable engineering solutions. By combining TCE’s expertise in engineering design and project management with CDI’s technical excellence and established North American presence, we are forming a competitive entity capable of delivering exceptional value to clients. Together, we can address urgent global priorities, from energy transition to sustainable infrastructure development.” Steve Karlovic, President of CDI Engineering Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are excited to join the Tata Consulting Engineers family. TCE and CDI share a commitment to engineering excellence and sustainability. This partnership offers a unique opportunity to deliver value for clients and growth opportunities for our employees. By leveraging our complementary strengths, we will push the boundaries of engineering innovation.”

The acquisition will establish a platform for delivering value-driven solutions by combining the complementary capabilities of both organisations. TCE’s proven global delivery platform, integrating teams across geographies, will now include CDI’s eight engineering centres in the US, enhancing the ability to deliver seamless, scalable solutions while fostering innovation and inclusivity.