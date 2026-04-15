Agrizy Elevates CTO Markish Arun to Co-Founder

Bengaluru, Apr 15: Agrizy, India’s leading tech led Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) for Global Food & Beverages and Wellness brands, today announced the elevation of Markish Arun as Co–Founder & CTO. The move formalises a role that Markish has been spearheading since the company’s early days and will now lead Agrizy’s next phase of growth compounding technology advantage on a global stage.

With over two and a half decades of experience building and scaling technology platforms, including three Co–Founder and CTO tenures impacting and transforming SMB segments Markish brings a track record that is both rare and directly relevant to Agrizy‘s ambitions. Since joining as Head of Engineering and Products, he has been the principal architect of Agrizy‘s technology and AI stack: from the company’s first product roadmap since beginning of 2022 , to the Agrizy-AI intelligence platform now at the heart of its New Product Development (NPD) engine.

On Markish’s elevation, Vicky Dodani, Co–Founder & CEO, Agrizy, said, “Markish has been with Agrizy since inception, and what he has built here is nothing short of co-foundational. From architecting our AI-led platform to leading high-ownership engineering teams, he has consistently translated complex domain knowledge into scalable, defensible digital infrastructure. As we double down on applied intelligence in food and wellness supply chains, formalising this role ensures the speed, continuity, and technology leadership we need to build a truly enduring institution.”

In his new mandate as Co–Founder, Markish will lead and manage Agrizy‘s end-to-end technology and AI roadmap: expanding the company’s intelligence layer, scaling decision-support platforms as strategic Intellectual Property (IP), engineering systems for global traceable supply chain solutions, and driving platform readiness for technology led quality assurance at scale.

“Agrizy is entering a phase where technology led infrastructure and proprietary intelligence will define long-term competitive advantage in food and wellness supply chains. The opportunity to build something genuinely foundational where product thinking, domain expertise, and applied AI converge is rare. I am focused on ensuring that the technology we build today becomes a compounding asset for Agrizy‘s customers, partners, and the broader ecosystem for years to come” said, Markish Arun, Co–Founder & CTO, Agrizy.

Markish has built Agrizy’s core product and engineering foundations, including its AI intelligence platform that accelerates NPD and reduces cost-to-market for global food and wellness brands. He also developed an AI-driven credit engine cutting internal evaluation time by 90%, and led tech-enabled QA pilots across partner processing plants to improve quality consistency, potentially reduce RTOs and avoiding associated carbon emissions

Markish, a serial entrepreneur, co-founded MagicRooms (later acquired by Yatra), and has been part of the top-level management at Go-ibibo (as Vice President Engineering) and Zoomcar (as CTO); prior to which he held senior level positions at SAP Labs. His expertise in building scalable systems and understanding SMB ecosystems now powers Agrizy’s AI-led platform for food and wellness supply chains.

His elevation signals Agrizy’s commitment to long-term, tech led infrastructure driving faster product development for global food & wellness brands and enabling greater efficiency, predictability, and income growth for F&B and wellness processing ecosystems.