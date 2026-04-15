Reach Group Appoints Ashish Tandon as Chief Business Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Realty player Reach Group has announced the appointment of Ashish Tandon as its Chief Business Officer. With over 23 years of experience across some of the country’s most respected real estate organisations, Ashish brings a deep understanding of business strategy, brand building, and market expansion.

Over the course of his career, Ashish has worked with industry leaders such as DLF, Tata Housing, Adani, and Emaar, where he has consistently driven business growth and led large-scale strategic initiatives. His expertise spans building high-impact brands, unlocking new market opportunities, and steering business transformation across diverse portfolios.

In his new role at Reach Group, Ashish will be responsible for strengthening the company’s business vision, driving expansion strategies, and leading the next phase of growth for the brand.

Commenting on the appointment, Harinder Singh Hora, Founder Chairman, Reach Group, said, “At Reach, we’ve always believed that the next phase of growth is not just about scale, but about clarity of direction and strength of execution. Ashish brings both. His experience across some of the most respected brands in the industry gives him a unique perspective on how real estate is evolving, and more importantly, where it is headed. As we look to expand our footprint and deepen our presence in key markets, I am confident that Ashish will play a defining role in shaping this journey and strengthening the foundation for long-term growth.” Ashish Tandon, Chief Business Officer, Reach Group, added, “For me, this move is as much about alignment as it is about opportunity. Reach Group is at a very interesting point in its journey; there is a strong foundation, a clear intent to grow, and a willingness to think ahead of the curve. I look forward to working closely with the team to sharpen our strategy, strengthen our brand positioning, and unlock new avenues of growth in a way that is both sustainable and meaningful.”

Ashish’s strong track record in strategic development and execution has translated into accelerated growth, stronger market positioning, and sustained value creation for the organisations he has been associated with. Known for his ability to align vision with execution, he has successfully led teams through dynamic market cycles while delivering long-term business outcomes.

With this strategic appointment, Reach Group reiterates its commitment to building a future-ready organisation, driven by strong leadership, clear vision, and a focus on delivering enduring value.