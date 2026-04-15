Can You Prove Your AI’s Data Is Clean? ResEthiq Is Building the Answer.

India’s first AI data certification platform is giving healthcare, pharmaceutical, financial services, government, and research organisations the one thing regulators have always demanded and AI teams can now finally deliver, mathematical proof.

AI earns trust through proof.

Every intelligent system stands on verifiable truth.

In 2019, Prasenjit Roy was sitting beside his father, watching a blood glucose meter produce readings that disagreed with the laboratory. Same blood. Different numbers. He assumed it was the device and moved on.

Years later, working with AI tools, he found the same quiet uncertainty in a different form. A small disclaimer at the bottom of nearly every platform he used. “AI can make mistakes. Please verify independently.” Most people scroll past it. Prasenjit stopped.

After hundreds of billions of dollars invested in artificial intelligence globally, the most important question in the room was still unanswered. The question was simple. Can you prove the data your AI learned from is correct?

That question, shared between three researchers over two years of parallel work, became ResEthiq.

The problem is easy to understand once someone names it.

AI systems are now making real decisions. In hospitals, they assist with diagnoses. In banks, they assess credit risk. In pharmaceutical companies, they analyse clinical trials. In government systems, they inform policy. These systems are trusted daily by people who have no way of knowing whether the data behind them was ever verified.

Regulators are beginning to ask. Companies are discovering they cannot answer.

ResEthiq solves that.

The company has built a platform that checks AI training data and creates a verifiable proof that it is clean, complete, and unchanged. Think of it as a fingerprint for a dataset. Once created, it can be checked by anyone, anywhere, at any time, without needing to contact ResEthiq at all.

The data stays inside the organisation. Only the proof travels.

Four steps. Freeze the data. Examine it. Apply the relevant compliance rules. Issue a signed certificate. What comes out is something a regulator, an auditor, or a court can hold in their hands and verify independently. No ambiguity. No grey areas. A clear answer to a question that previously had none.

The timing matters because regulation has arrived.

The EU AI Act is now active. FDA guidelines for machine learning are carrying legal weight. India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act is tightening. Governments across the world are now requiring companies to prove their AI systems are safe and built correctly. Without that proof, systems will not get approved. Without approval, they cannot be used.

The market for this proof is every regulated industry deploying AI today, which in 2026 means nearly all of them. The projected regulatory exposure from AI data compliance gaps exceeds $150 billion globally by 2027. ResEthiq is the first company in India building the infrastructure that closes it.

Early pilots are already underway across healthcare and financial services, with enterprise teams in active conversations about compliance readiness ahead of upcoming regulatory deadlines.

The company was founded in 2024 by Deebyajyoti Dey, who built the Trust Kernel of the cryptographic engine, a system so precise that a single change to any dataset is detected instantly and permanently recorded; Prasenjit Roy, who mapped the global problem; and Monika Gupta, who leads the company’s vision and direction. Varun Gupta serves as Chief Business Officer, leading commercial strategy and building the pipeline across healthcare, financial services, and government. ResEthiq is backed by seasoned consulting and enterprise technology minds with experience across some of the world’s most respected strategy and advisory institutions.

India is exactly where this belongs. The country has more FDA-regulated pharmaceutical companies than anywhere else in the world. Its hospital networks are scaling AI faster than their compliance teams can keep up. Its regulators are asking harder questions every quarter.

ResEthiq is building the answer. Here. For the world.

The vision is straightforward. A future where every regulated AI system comes with a certificate of proof. Where a regulator accepts a verified document instead of a stack of paperwork. Where companies can deploy AI with confidence because the proof is already built in.

That future is being built in India.

Trust is the foundation everything else stands on.

ResEthiq is what that foundation looks like.

Proof is the future of AI.

Organisations exploring AI compliance readiness can learn more at resethiq.com

About ResEthiq

ResEthiq is India’s first AI data integrity certification platform. Founded 2024. Built for healthcare, pharmaceutical, financial services, government, and research organisations globally.