Ahead of India Launch travel tech company Flix announces most successful first half year in company’s history; Clocks 50%+ Growth!

Mumbai, 11th November, 2023: Flix, the global travel tech provider, announced its half-year figures of 2023. From January until the end of June 2023, more than 36 million passengers worldwide traveled with FlixBus, FlixTrain, Greyhound, and Kamil Koç, equivalent to a 53% increase versus 2022. The total revenue of the Flix group amounts to EUR 860 million, reflecting an increase of 54% compared to EUR 557 million between January and June 2022. This means the first half year of 2023 has been the most successful first half year in the company’s history. Flix also reported an adjusted EBITDA result of EUR 26 million – an increase of EUR 85 million compared to the previous year – and a corresponding margin of 3%.

“Flix is successfully delivering sustainable and profitable growth,” says André Schwämmlein, CEO and co-founder of Flix. “We are on track in all segments and were able to significantly expand our offer in many markets in the first half year. Flix continues to be a global travel tech success story.”

Among other things, the company launched its first lines to Finland and Greece and significantly expanded its network in Brazil. Flix is currently active in 41 countries worldwide and will launch in India in 2024. Flix expects an over 25% growth in total revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-single-digit percentage range with respect to total revenue for the fiscal year 2023.

Said Surya Khurana, Managing Director, Flix Bus India, “I am thrilled to announce that Flix is poised for an incredible journey as we approach our India launch. With an extraordinary 54% growth in global revenue, reaching EUR 860 million, and an impressive 53% increase in passengers, our upcoming India venture promises to be a significant milestone in the company’s history. In our journey towards the India launch, we’ve been closely observing the market and have witnessed a tremendous level of interest from potential business partners. We’re proud to announce that we are forging partnerships with some of the best in the industry. These collaborations signify our commitment to providing a world-class travel experience to the Indian audience. As we prepare to introduce Flix to the Indian market and expand our reach worldwide, we remain dedicated to delivering excellence and innovation in the travel industry.”

Significant growth in all segments

Flix recorded significant revenue and passenger growth in the first half of 2023. The company also reported positive adjusted EBITDA in all operating segments. The figures include FlixBus and FlixTrain as well as the services under the Kamil Koç brand in Turkey and Greyhound in North America.

*EBITDA: Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation of property and equipment, and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA describes the operating business development excluding non- recurring effects and expenses for share compensation programs.

Europe

For Europe Flix carried over 24 million passengers and announced growth of passenger volume of 75% compared to the same period in the previous year. Revenues amounted to EUR 477 million, representing a growth of 91%. In June alone, over 2,000 European stops were connected to the Flix network. With the first lines to Finland and Greece, the whole continental EU mainland is connected to the Flix network.

North America

In the USA, Canada, and Mexico more than 5 million passengers used the services of FlixBus and Greyhound equivalent to an increase of 33% in comparison to the same period in the first half year of 2022. Revenues increased by 19% to a total of EUR 279 million.

Türkiye

Over 6.8 million passengers traveled with Flix subsidiary Kamil Koç – 14% more than in the first half year of 2022 – and created revenue of EUR 88 million, which corresponds with a growth of 34%. More than 300 stops are included in the Turkish long-distance bus network.

Moreover, Flix significantly extended its offer and network in Brazil: Overall, 35 new cities in seven federal states were incorporated into the network, including Salvador and Fortaleza. Hence, FlixBus is now also operating in the North-East of Brazil. FlixBus launched services in Chile in October 2023, which are met with extraordinary demand by the passengers, and is planned to launch in India next year.

Flix continues to rely on travel tech

Flix is committed to setting high standards in travel digitization while staying true to its roots in travel technology through consistent development. Already since the spring of 2023, the online booking platform, as well as the technology from Greyhound, are fully incorporated into the Flix system enabling travelers to search and book travel from either brands’ websites or apps and travel across a more extensive intercity bus network.

Begin of the fleet transformation: LNG-FlixBuses in Germany

In June, Flix published its first voluntary ESG report and reached one more milestone within its long-term sustainability strategy. The company commits to CO2 neutrality in Europe until 2040 and focuses on fleet transformation. Therefore, the first five FlixBuses running on LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) are to be deployed on domestic German routes in the next few months in cooperation with Scania, which will reduce CO2 by using biogas. By 2025, a total of 50 vehicles are to be in operation. Flix is working on further fleet transformation with high priority and intends to continue to be a pioneer in the field of alternative drive systems.