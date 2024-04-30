AISECT organised 4th Samarth Bharath Conclave

National, 30th April: AISECT, India’s leading social enterprise, organised fourth Samarth Bharath conclave- 2024 on 22nd April at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal. AISECT will be organizing these conferences in 19 states across India from April 30th to May 25th. Theme for this conclave was ‘Role of Skill Development, Financial Inclusion, and Social Entrepreneurship in the Development of India’.

In the two-day conference, subject matter experts from reputed institutions of the country who are working in the field of banking and financial inclusion participated as special guests on the first day. We saw attendance of Pramod Kumar Bansal, General Manager – State Bank of India, Qamar Javed, NABARD General Manager, H.K. Soni – General Manager, Reserve Bank of India Bhopal, Neeraj Prasad, General Manager – State Bank of India, M. Bhaskar Chakraborty, General Manager – Canara Bank General Manager, Santoh Choubey – AISECT Chairman, Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi – Executive Vice Present at AISECT and Anurag Gupta – Director at AISECT.

In addition to this, 1500 micro entrepreneurs from all over the country were also present in this conference. During the programme, a presentation and film on Financial Inclusion was screened by AISECT and FI Brochure, Samarth and FI Kiosk Samvad and Jeet Ki Jashn 2024 campaign was launched.

At the conference, AISECT Chairman Santosh Choubey said that to make India developed, we have to focus mainly on the block and panchayat level, only then we can expect a significant change. We have witnessed this with information revolution that when it reached Panchayat and Block level, truly positive changes were seen in India. Now it is the time for financial inclusion, the stronger we work towards this, the more our country will develop and become stronger. He further said that earlier we had worked on CSC model scheme and by adopting this model, the Government of India has taken its schemes to rural areas. With this, we are now providing our services in the field of Financial Inclusion in collaboration with the Government of India.

In the later part of the day, conceptual sessions were organized on “Opportunities in the field of Financial Inclusion for Entrepreneurs”, “Opportunities in the field of Financial Inclusion and other G2C, B2C services”, “Opportunities to work with AGU”, “For Entrepreneurs “Possibilities in Placement and Apprenticeship Services”. The major attraction in the evening session was the motivational session by Dr. Rajeev Aggarwal on “Strategy to Increase Sales”. In this, he gave many tips to entrepreneurs to improve their work with a unique style and shared some really interesting examples.

Also, the distinguished guests present at the program included SBI DGM Vimal Kumar Khabia, DGM Naveen Rawat, DGM Lokesh Chandra, DGM Ved Prakash Arora of Union Bank of India, General Manager of Madhyanchal Gramin Bank Shyam Singh, Rampal Singh of Bank of India.

On the second day of the conference, National Secretary of Education and Culture Upliftment Trust and educationist Atul Kothari was present as the Chief Guest. During this, other guests included Vibhash Trivedi, Manager, Green Job Sector Skill Council, Soumya Ranjan, COO, BFSI Sector Skill Council, Sachin Aggarwal, Co-Head, National Restaurant Association of India Bhopal, Kishore Thangavelu, CSR Head at Microsoft, Dr. Shweta Gaur, Manager at Satva Consulting, Santosh Choubey, Chairman of AISECT, Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi and Dr. Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, Executive Vice President of AISECT and Aditi Chaturvedi Vats, Director of AISECT Group of Universities.

During this, Atul Kothari in his statement while giving his views on the topic “Skill Development and Social Entrepreneurship in Building a Developed India” said that the three dimensions of education are knowledge, character and skills. The National Education Policy has been prepared keeping these in mind. The more the skills develop in the students, the more they will be able to move from employment to self-employment. This effort itself will act as an important link in making India a developed nation.

Various reports were also released in the program which included ‘AISECT Annual Report’ and ‘AISECT Women in STEM Education’, was well-recognised, and as part of the initiative to promote Hindi, AISECT Learn’s Spoken Hindi course was also released. Apart from this, two MoUs were signed in which MoUs were transferred between AU Foundation and SGSU Foundation and between AISECT Group and Microsoft. The program also inaugurated the 30+ stalls in the Skill Expo in the morning session which included Brainy Bear, Handicraft Items, Cosmetics, Balshali Pipes, AISECT Learn, Drone Technology, Rozgarmantra, PSSCIVE, New Age, Traditional and Zari Zardosi etc.

In the concluding session, Skill Gap Survey Report of Aspirational Districts of Madhya Pradesh, “Breaking Barriers, “Women Entrepreneurs Redefining Success” report and MP State Profile were released. Apart from this, 20 candidates who were selected for placement under PVTG Project were provided with the offer letter.

