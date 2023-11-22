All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announces the finale of The Inventors Challenge 2023 in collaboration with Arm® Education and STMicroelectronics

The Government of India has been focused on developing the country’s semiconductor ecosystem and catalyzing India’s rapidly expanding electronics manufacturing industry. These efforts will enable innovation and India’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. The Inventors Challenge contest is an effort towards nurturing faculty and students’ capabilities in semiconductor and technology innovation.
The Inventors Challenge 2023 was a team event that saw 1,370 ideas submitted based on the United Nations Global Goals, with over 80 teams receiving developer boards from STMicroelectronics for prototyping their ideas.
8 teams were announced as winners of The Inventors Challenge 2023 on 20th November 2023
“The Inventors Challenge -2023 reiterated our belief in the importance of industry-academia knowledge sharing. The initiative was well received and the feedback from participants has further strengthened our belief to continue such interactions, these interactions with Industry exposes the academic ecosystem to technological innovations,” said, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE
“We are pleased to run The Inventor’s Challenge once again this year together with AICTE & Arm, we believe this will strengthen fostering innovation and pave the way for valuable partnerships to enrich the local ecosystem, “said, Vivek Sharma, Managing Director, India, STMicroelectronics
“At Arm, we believe in the power of technology to build a better world for everyone. Higher and further education institutions have a pivotal role to play in enabling technology innovation in the semiconductor ecosystem, and we work closely with academic, industry, and government partners to drive technological advancements that will have a positive impact. Huge congratulations to this year’s winners and we look forward to seeing how their innovations will help progress toward the United Nations’ Global Goals,” added, Guru Ganesan, President, of Arm India