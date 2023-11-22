All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announces the finale of The Inventors Challenge 2023 in collaboration with Arm® Education and STMicroelectronics

The Government of India has been focused on developing the country’s semiconductor ecosystem and catalyzing India’s rapidly expanding electronics manufacturing industry. These efforts will enable innovation and India’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. The Inventors Challenge contest is an effort towards nurturing faculty and students’ capabilities in semiconductor and technology innovation.

The Inventors Challenge 2023 was a team event that saw 1,370 ideas submitted based on the United Nations Global Goals, with over 80 teams receiving developer boards from STMicroelectronics for prototyping their ideas.

8 teams were announced as winners of The Inventors Challenge 2023 on 20th November 2023