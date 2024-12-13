Ambuja Cements Commissions 200 MW Solar Power in Khavda, Achieving 70% Power Cost Savings

Ahmedabad, 13 December 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, has successfully commissioned and started power transmission from its 200 MW solar power project in Khavda . The balance 806 MW capacity from this project is at various stages of commissioning and expected to start transmitting in phases between March 2025 and June 2025. Positively impacting the the Company’s EBITDA, this development leads to an impressive 70% savings compared to current power cost.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group said, “Growing responsibly and sustainably is fundamental to our ESG excellence journey as we are proudly committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. This is the first phase of our 1 GW Renewable Power Project in our efforts to decarbonize the value chain. We aim to power 60% of our total energy consumption from green power sources by FY’28. This helps us in reducing our overall cost and delivering strong value to our stakeholders. Our sustainability principles are integrated into all aspects of our business and reflect our forward-thinking vision.”

The Company has received standing clearance for its 200 MW Solar Power Project from the Western Regional Load Dispatch Centre (WRLDC), effective 12th December 2024. This first phase of its ambitious Green Energy Project, paves the way for further value unlocking for the Company’s Rs. 10,000 Cr investment towards green power – 1 GW of Renewable Energy, including Solar and Wind, along with 376 MW of Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS).

Of the remaining 806 MW capacity from this project, 156 MW of Wind Power from Khavda and a further 300 MW Solar Power from Rajasthan are expected to be comissioned by March 2025 in phases. The balance 350 MW Solar power is expected to be commissioned by June 2025.

Ambuja Cements has a legacy of being environmentally responsible and continues to strive towards decarbonisation of the cement industry with future-ready inititiatives aimed at building a greener, more inclusive future.