Dr. Malsur Urges Logistics Industry to Cut Costs and Benefit Farmers

Hyderabad, December 13, 2024: The Shipping and Logistics Committee of FTCCI with the support from BATCO CFS, a unit of Globicon organised the 1st Roundtable Discussion under the Knowledge Series on “Framework for Future Logistics Infrastructure at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad.

The event brought together CXOs, government representatives, and industry leaders who shared their valuable insights to strengthen **Telangana’s logistics advantage.** The collaborative discussions emphasized innovation, sustainability, and practical solutions to address logistics bottlenecks.

Dr. G. Malsur, Director, Industries, Commerce, and Export Promotion, Government of Telangana. Dr. Malsur urged the trade community to focus on logistics solutions that can reduce the cost of agricultural products, thereby benefiting farmers and the broader economy.

The fruitful engagement will contribute to a comprehensive white paper, reinforcing Telangana’s industrial policy framework, In Telangana – Innovate, Incubate, Incorporate.” said Kamal Jain, Chairperson of FTCCI Logistics Committee.

Ms. Aparna, the Director Logistics, Depot of Industries and Commerce, Govt of Telangana informed the forum about the various initiatives of the Government of Telangana, Mr. Iqbal Patni, Co-Chairman of the committee gave the overview of the available infrastructure we have. Mr Ramprasad, advisor to the committee summarised the session to create an actionable plan.

FTCCI President Suresh Singhal, Senior VP Ravi, and VP KK Maheshwari expressed their commitment to support the industry in all possible manner.

Mr Kamal Jain Chairman Logistics Committee informed all stakeholders about the continuity of such programmes and future engagements.